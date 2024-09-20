Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Villanova at Maryland — Big Ten Network Alt., Big Ten Overflow 1, Big Ten Overflow 4, Fubo Sports US
Princeton at Lehigh — ESPN+
St. Francis (PA) at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+
Youngstown State at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN+
Marist at Bucknell — ESPN+
Pittsburgh at Buffalo — MSGSN, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN+, Fubo Sports US
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.