Padres play the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (92-68, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (88-72, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (92-68, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (88-72, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 5.56 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona is 88-72 overall and 43-36 in home games. The Diamondbacks are third in the NL with 208 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Diego has a 92-68 record overall and a 47-32 record in road games. The Padres have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .421.

The teams square off Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Padres are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez has 28 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 99 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 9-for-31 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Merrill has 31 doubles, six triples, 24 home runs and 90 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.70 ERA, even run differential

Padres: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: day-to-day (adductor), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (back), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.