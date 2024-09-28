Ohtani launches homer No. 54, steals 57th base as NL West-champion Dodgers power by Rockies 11-4

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 54th homer of the season, a towering three-run shot, after stealing his 57th…

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 54th homer of the season, a towering three-run shot, after stealing his 57th base earlier in the game and the NL West-champion Los Angeles Dodgers powered past the Colorado Rockies 11-4 on Friday night.

The Dodgers designated hitter finished 4 for 5, which also included a pair of singles and a double, and drove in four runs. He now has 24 hits over his last 34 at-bats.

“Shohei, he put on a show,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani is making a serious charge at a Triple Crown, leading the NL in homers (54) and RBIs (130). He raised his average to .309 to trail only the Padres’ Luis Arráez (.314 after going 3 for 5 against the Diamondbacks on Friday night) in the batting-title race.

With his swipe of second base in the second inning, Ohtani passed Ichiro Suzuki for the most stolen bases in a single season by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani was wearing spikes featuring a picture of his dog, Decoy.

Ohtani’s three-run blast in the sixth inning landed in the second deck at Coors Field. It was a no-doubter at the crack of the bat, with the sellout crowd instantly erupting, an early show before the fireworks display that awaited after the game.

“(Ohtani) hits the ball really hard because he swings hard and he’s a strong man,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “He’s a really unbelievable talent.”

His 408 total bases this season are second-most in franchise history. Babe Herman set the record of 416 in 1930.

The Dodgers are now 38-12 this season when Ohtani goes yard.

“He’s locked in,” teammate Chris Taylor said. “He’s definitely in a zone right now. He’s feeling it. We’re all just watching him continue to have a good year and he’s finishing it strong.”

Teoscar Hernández got things started for Los Angeles with a two-run homer in the first. Andy Pages also homered for the Dodgers, who arrived in town fresh off clinching their third straight division title Thursday. The Dodgers moved two games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed in the National League.

Ben Casparius (2-0) picked up the win for Los Angeles, going 4 1/3 innings, in a game where the Dodgers started reliever Ryan Brasier.

Cal Quantrill (8-11) struggled against the Dodgers’ potent lineup, allowing six runs and two homers over 3 1/3 innings.

At 61-99, the Rockies need to win their final two games to avoid back-to-back 100-loss seasons.

A positive for Colorado: Outfielder Brenton Doyle stole his 30th base of the season Friday. That’s the most by a Colorado player since Charlie Blackmon had 43 in 2015.

It was a fortunate coincidence the second-base bag needed to be replaced as Blackmon stepped up to the plate in the first inning. The switch allowed his walk-up song “Your Love” by The Outfield to play a little bit longer. The designated hitter/outfielder known for his bushy beard announced Monday he’s retiring after 14 seasons — all with the Rockies.

The organization will honor him before Sunday’s season finale. Blackmon had a single and two walks Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 1B Freddie Freeman didn’t make the trip to Colorado so he could rest a sore ankle. Freeman was on crutches and in a walking boot after leaving Thursday’s game. The Dodgers also left SS Miguel Rojas at home due to a torn adductor.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers will send righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.96 ERA) to the mound Saturday night. The Rockies counter with righty Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 3.38).

