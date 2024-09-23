Atalanta vs Como postponed due to heavy rains in Bergamo

Monday night’s Serie A game between Atalanta and Como was postponed just minutes before kickoff due to heavy rains and…

Monday night’s Serie A game between Atalanta and Como was postponed just minutes before kickoff due to heavy rains and a waterlogged pitch.

The match between ninth-placed Atalanta and newly promoted Como will take place on Tuesday evening at the same time.

The match in Bergamo was originally scheduled to kick off at 8:45 p.m. local time but was moved back an hour due to poor weather. Officials then decided the ongoing rains made any chance of play impossible.

