O’Connor keeps Spanish Vuelta lead by just 5 seconds over Roglič in mountains. Van Aert crashes out

LAGOS DE COVADONGA, Spain (AP) — Ben O’Connor barely kept the red jersey at the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday as…

LAGOS DE COVADONGA, Spain (AP) — Ben O’Connor barely kept the red jersey at the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday as Primoz Roglič took another big bite out of the Australian’s lead in a mountains stage that saw three-time stage winner Wout van Aert abandon the race after crashing.

O’Connor crossed the foggy summit finish line with just five seconds of his lead remaining over three-time Vuelta winner Roglič after a grueling finish to stage 16 won by Marc Soler.

Roglič started the stage 1 minute, 3 seconds behind O’Connor, whose margin over the Slovenian star had been close to five minutes after winning the sixth stage.

Soler broke clear on the steep final climb to win the 181-kilometer (112-mile) stage from Luanco to the storied Lagos de Covadonga summit by 18 seconds from Filippo Zana. Max Poole was third, trailing 23 seconds behind Soler.

Four minutes behind Soler, Roglič crossed the line with Enric Mas — third overall and now 1 minute, 15 seconds back — as O’Connor trailed trying to limit the damage.

A breakaway of 17 riders including Van Aert had led the peloton by as much as nine minutes and the Belgian star spent time out in front after going clear on a descent.

Wearing the green jersey as leader of the points classification, Van Aert also led the mountains standings when he was among three riders that crashed on a descent of Collada Llomena about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the finish.

Van Aert tried to continue with cuts and injuries on his right knee but abandoned the race minutes later. He won three of the first 10 stages of the Vuelta.

Stage 17 on Wednesday is a 141.5-kilometer (88-mile) ride from Arnuero with a relatively flat finish into Santander.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.