Newcastle CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The chief executive of English Premier League club Newcastle is stepping down after being diagnosed with…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The chief executive of English Premier League club Newcastle is stepping down after being diagnosed with cancer.

Darren Eales has been in the position since August 2022, 10 months after the club was bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Eales has a chronic form of blood cancer, Newcastle said on Friday. He will continue in his role until a successor is found.

“Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club’s exciting journey,” Eales said. “However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritize my health and my family.”

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said Eales helped to “build a strong foundation” for the club.

“We fully understand the difficult decision he has made,” Al-Rumayyan said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.