New England era off to winning start as Rice and Grealish come back to haunt Ireland

After the pain of the European Championship, England kicked off a new era by beating Ireland 2-0 in Dublin on…

After the pain of the European Championship, England kicked off a new era by beating Ireland 2-0 in Dublin on Saturday.

Some 55 days since the defeat to Spain in the Euros final, England began the UEFA Nations League under a new regime following the departure of Gareth Southgate. Interim coach Lee Carsley made an impressive start at Aviva Stadium after first half goals from Declan Rice and Jack Grealish.

The identity of those scorers would have been especially painful for the Irish fans who jeered Rice and Grealish for their decision to switch to England after representing Ireland.

Carsley, who has stepped up from coaching England’s European champion under-21s, also represented Ireland as a player.

“We’ve shown that we’ve got real talent. We can be really pleased with the clean sheet as well,” he said.

Rice, who made three appearances for Ireland, fired England ahead in the 11th minute. Grealish represented Ireland at youth level up to the U21s and doubled the lead at the end of a slick passing move.

Grealish was a surprise omission from Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

“There’s no better feeling than playing for England, especially in games like this,” the winger said. “Honestly, it was probably one of the worst summers of my life because you can’t not see everything that’s happening in front of you.”

New Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson hoped to cause another upset against England after he was co-manager for Iceland’s victory over the Three Lions at Euro 2016. But even though England failed to build on its first half superiority after the break, it was a routine win for Carsley’s first game in charge.

England is behind leader Greece on goal difference in Group B2. Greece beat Finland 3-0 with two goals from Fotis Ioannidis.

Germany routs Hungary

Germany’s revival goes on.

After some positive performances at the Euros — following it group stage elimination from the 2022 World Cup — the Germans kept that feelgood feeling going by routing Hungary 5-0 in Duesseldorf.

Niclas Füllkrug struck in the first half before Germany went on a scoring spree after the break with goals from Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Kai Havertz.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann is aiming to lead Germany to the knockout stage of the Nations League for the first time.

This is a new-look Germany following the retirements of Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan after the Euros.

Germany tops Group A3 ahead of Netherlands on goal difference.

Zirkzee leads Netherlands

Joshua Zirkzee scored in his first start for Netherlands in a 5-2 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The striker didn’t have to wait long for his goal at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, opening the scoring in the 13th.

Ermedin Demirović evened the score but Tijjani Reijnders and Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands 3-1 up and on course for victory.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko pulled another back for Bosnia, but two late goals sealed the Dutch win. Wout Weghorst scored in the 88th and Xavi Simons added on in the second minute of injury time.

Netherlands trails Germany on goal difference in Group A3.

Impressive Georgia

Georgia, which won admirers for its performances at the Euros, routed Czechia 4-1 in Group B1, with star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring first from the penalty spot.

Also in the group, Albania came from behind to beat Ukraine 2-1.

Armenia beat Latvia 4-1 in Group C4, while there was a penalty for each team as the Faroe Islands and North Macedonia drew 1-1.

In Group D2, Moldova beat Malta 2-0.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.