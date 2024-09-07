NASCAR-Xfinity Focused Health 250 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Austin Hill, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 163 laps, 50 points.

2. (16) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 163, 35.

3. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 163, 44.

4. (8) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 163, 38.

5. (21) Corey Heim, Toyota, 163, 0.

6. (1) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 163, 42.

7. (19) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 163, 39.

8. (13) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 163, 29.

9. (18) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 163, 32.

10. (7) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 163, 27.

11. (37) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 163, 26.

12. (17) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 163, 25.

13. (22) Lawless Alan, Ford, 163, 0.

14. (15) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 163, 23.

15. (26) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 163, 22.

16. (28) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 163, 21.

17. (35) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 163, 20.

18. (27) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

19. (24) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 163, 18.

20. (25) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 163, 17.

21. (34) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 163, 16.

22. (33) David Starr, Ford, 163, 15.

23. (30) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 163, 14.

24. (20) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 162, 13.

25. (5) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 160, 19.

26. (9) Riley Herbst, Ford, 158, 26.

27. (12) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 157, 12.

28. (2) Taylor Gray, Toyota, suspension, 154, 0.

29. (36) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, suspension, 149, 8.

30. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 146, 23.

31. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 144, 17.

32. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 144, 5.

33. (32) Morgen Baird, Ford, 142, 4.

34. (23) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, engine, 112, 3.

35. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, garage, 80, 2.

36. (11) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 77, 6.

37. (31) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, engine, 18, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.503 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 7 minutes, 5 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.340 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Love 0-15; S.Creed 16; J.Love 17-24; J.Allgaier 25-43; A.Allmendinger 44-82; L.Honeyman 83; T.Gray 84-95; C.Smith 96-107; C.Custer 108-131; A.Allmendinger 132; C.Custer 133-135; C.Smith 136-151; A.Hill 152-163

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 40 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 28 laps; C.Custer, 2 times for 27 laps; J.Love, 2 times for 23 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 19 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 12 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 12 laps; L.Honeyman, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Creed, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; S.Van Gisbergen, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; C.Smith, 2; S.Mayer, 2; R.Truex, 2; C.Custer, 1; R.Herbst, 1; J.Love, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 866; 2. C.Custer, 832; 3. C.Smith, 799; 4. A.Hill, 795; 5. A.Allmendinger, 744; 6. S.Creed, 723; 7. R.Herbst, 693; 8. J.Love, 693; 9. P.Kligerman, 674; 10. S.Smith, 644; 11. R.Sieg, 600; 12. S.Van Gisbergen, 574; 13. S.Mayer, 542; 14. B.Jones, 505; 15. A.Alfredo, 479; 16. B.Poole, 417.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

