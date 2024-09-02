NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 367…

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 367 laps, 57 points.

2. (17) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 35.

3. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 367, 46.

4. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 53.

5. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 367, 32.

6. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 367, 32.

7. (14) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367, 43.

8. (23) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 29.

9. (19) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 367, 28.

10. (6) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 367, 37.

11. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 367, 26.

12. (30) Ryan Preece, Ford, 367, 25.

13. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 367, 24.

14. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 24.

15. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 22.

16. (1) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 367, 32.

17. (33) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 367, 20.

18. (32) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 366, 19.

19. (27) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 366, 18.

20. (13) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 366, 26.

21. (24) Harrison Burton, Ford, 365, 16.

22. (36) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 365, 15.

23. (26) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 364, 14.

24. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 364, 13.

25. (18) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 364, 12.

26. (34) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 364, 0.

27. (21) Justin Haley, Ford, 363, 10.

28. (31) Michael McDowell, Ford, 363, 9.

29. (25) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 362, 8.

30. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 344, 17.

31. (15) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 343, 12.

32. (29) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 343, 5.

33. (2) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 335, 4.

34. (35) Kaz Grala, Ford, 332, 3.

35. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, garage, 278, 0.

36. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 2, 1.

37. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 2, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 127.869 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 55 minutes, 14 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .361 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 26 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Wallace 0-34; T.Reddick 35; W.Byron 36-37; D.Hamlin 38-41; S.Van Gisbergen 42-45; K.Larson 46-70; T.Gibbs 71; D.Hamlin 72-77; K.Larson 78-117; B.Wallace 118; K.Larson 119-152; J.Berry 153-156; K.Larson 157-185; C.Bell 186; D.Hamlin 187-191; J.Berry 192; K.Larson 193-232; C.Briscoe 233; K.Larson 234-272; D.Hamlin 273-278; B.Wallace 279-280; K.Larson 281-315; C.Briscoe 316; K.Larson 317-337; C.Briscoe 338; R.Chastain 339-341; C.Briscoe 342-367

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 8 times for 263 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 37 laps; C.Briscoe, 4 times for 29 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 21 laps; J.Berry, 2 times for 5 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 3 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 4; C.Bell, 3; W.Byron, 3; D.Hamlin, 3; T.Reddick, 2; R.Blaney, 2; J.Logano, 1; A.Cindric, 1; C.Elliott, 1; D.Suárez, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; A.Bowman, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; H.Burton, 1; A.Dillon, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2045; 2. C.Bell, 2035; 3. W.Byron, 2024; 4. T.Reddick, 2022; 5. R.Blaney, 2013; 6. D.Hamlin, 2011; 7. J.Logano, 2007; 8. A.Cindric, 2007; 9. C.Elliott, 2006; 10. D.Suárez, 2006; 11. B.Keselowski, 2005; 12. A.Bowman, 2005; 13. C.Briscoe, 2005; 14. H.Burton, 2005; 15. M.Truex, 2003; 16. T.Gibbs, 2002.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

