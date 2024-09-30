MLB Postseason Glance

All Times EDT
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Houston vs. Detroit
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit (Skubal 18-4) at Houston (Valdez 15-7), 2:32 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Detroit at Houston, 2:32 p.m. (ABC)
x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Detroit at Houston, 2:32 p.m. (ABC)
Baltimore vs. Kansas City
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Baltimore (Burnes 15-9), 4:08 p.m. (ESPN2)
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Baltimore, 4:38 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Baltimore, 4:08 p.m. (ESPN)
National League
Milwaukee vs. Arizona or New York
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Arizona or New York at Milwaukee, 5:32 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Arizona or New York at Milwaukee, 7:38 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Arizona or New York at Milwaukee, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN2)
San Diego vs. Atlanta or New York
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Atlanta or New York at San Diego, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Atlanta or New York at San Diego, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Atlanta or New York at San Diego, 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(TBS, truTV, Max)
New York vs. Baltimore or Kansas City
Saturday, Oct. 5: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York (Cole 8-5)
Monday, Oct. 7: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York
Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York at Baltimore-Kansas City winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: New York at Baltimore-Kansas City winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York
Cleveland vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland
Monday, Oct. 7: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Cleveland at Houston-Detroit winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Cleveland at Houston-Detroit winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland
National League
(Fox, FS1)
Los Angeles vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 5: TBD at Los Angeles
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD at Los Angeles
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at TBD
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at TBD
x-Friday, Oct. 11: TBD at Los Angeles
Philadelphia vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 5: TBD at Philadelphia
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD at Philadelphia
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia at TBD
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at TBD
x-Friday, Oct. 11: TBD at Philadelphia
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(TBS, truTV, Max)
Monday, Oct. 14:
Tuesday, Oct. 15:
Thursday, Oct. 17:
Friday, Oct. 18:
x-Saturday, Oct. 19:
x-Monday, Oct. 21:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 22:
National League
(Fox, FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 13:
Monday, Oct. 14:
Wednesday, Oct. 16:
Thursday, Oct.17:
x-Friday, Oct. 18:
x-Sunday, Oct. 20:
x-Monday, Oct. 21:
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
(Fox)
(World Series would start Oct. 22 if both LCS end by Oct. 19)
Friday, Oct. 25:
Saturday, Oct. 26:
Monday, Oct. 28:
Tuesday, Oct. 29:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30:
x-Friday, Nov. 1:
x-Saturday, Nov. 2:
