MLB Postseason Glance

All Times EDT x-if necessary WILD CARD SERIES (Best-of-3) American League Houston vs. Detroit Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit (Skubal 18-4)…

All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Houston vs. Detroit

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Detroit (Skubal 18-4) at Houston (Valdez 15-7), 2:32 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Detroit at Houston, 2:32 p.m. (ABC)

x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Detroit at Houston, 2:32 p.m. (ABC)

Baltimore vs. Kansas City

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Kansas City (Ragans 11-9) at Baltimore (Burnes 15-9), 4:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Kansas City (Lugo 16-9) at Baltimore, 4:38 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Kansas City (Wacha 13-8) at Baltimore, 4:08 p.m. (ESPN)

National League

Milwaukee vs. Arizona or New York

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Arizona or New York at Milwaukee, 5:32 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Arizona or New York at Milwaukee, 7:38 p.m. (ESPN)

x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Arizona or New York at Milwaukee, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN2)

San Diego vs. Atlanta or New York

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Atlanta or New York at San Diego, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Atlanta or New York at San Diego, 8:38 p.m. (ESPN2)

x-Thursday, Oct. 3: Atlanta or New York at San Diego, 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(TBS, truTV, Max)

New York vs. Baltimore or Kansas City

Saturday, Oct. 5: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York (Cole 8-5)

Monday, Oct. 7: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York

Wednesday, Oct. 9: New York at Baltimore-Kansas City winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: New York at Baltimore-Kansas City winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Baltimore-Kansas City winner at New York

Cleveland vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 5: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Cleveland at Houston-Detroit winner

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Cleveland at Houston-Detroit winner

x-Saturday, Oct. 12: Houston-Detroit winner at Cleveland

National League

(Fox, FS1)

Los Angeles vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 5: TBD at Los Angeles

Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD at Los Angeles

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles at TBD

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles at TBD

x-Friday, Oct. 11: TBD at Los Angeles

Philadelphia vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 5: TBD at Philadelphia

Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD at Philadelphia

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia at TBD

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at TBD

x-Friday, Oct. 11: TBD at Philadelphia

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

(TBS, truTV, Max)

Monday, Oct. 14:

Tuesday, Oct. 15:

Thursday, Oct. 17:

Friday, Oct. 18:

x-Saturday, Oct. 19:

x-Monday, Oct. 21:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 22:

National League

(Fox, FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13:

Monday, Oct. 14:

Wednesday, Oct. 16:

Thursday, Oct.17:

x-Friday, Oct. 18:

x-Sunday, Oct. 20:

x-Monday, Oct. 21:

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

(Fox)

(World Series would start Oct. 22 if both LCS end by Oct. 19)

Friday, Oct. 25:

Saturday, Oct. 26:

Monday, Oct. 28:

Tuesday, Oct. 29:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30:

x-Friday, Nov. 1:

x-Saturday, Nov. 2:

