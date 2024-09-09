Minnesota visits Atlanta after Howard’s 36-point game

Minnesota Lynx (26-9, 14-5 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-23, 4-12 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Minnesota Lynx (26-9, 14-5 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (12-23, 4-12 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Rhyne Howard scored 36 points in the Atlanta Dream’s 104-100 overtime loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Dream are 7-10 in home games. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 18.7 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 6.3.

The Lynx have gone 11-5 away from home. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 82.9 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Atlanta scores 77.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 76.3 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Atlanta allows.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lynx defeated the Dream 86-79 in their last meeting on July 17. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 30 points, and Cheyenne Parker led the Dream with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tina Charles is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Dream.

Napheesa Collier is averaging 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 87.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out for season (ankle), Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

