Mets host the Reds, try to extend home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (68-74, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (77-64, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jakob Junis (4-0, 3.13 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (7-9, 4.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -153, Reds +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds.

New York is 77-64 overall and 39-33 in home games. The Mets rank second in the NL with 181 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Cincinnati has a 32-35 record on the road and a 68-74 record overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .399.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 31 home runs while slugging .469. Mark Vientos is 15-for-41 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Tyler Stephenson leads the Reds with a .263 batting average, and has 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 58 RBI. Ty France is 14-for-34 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 9-1, .260 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jeff McNeil: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.