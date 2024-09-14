Messi back in starting lineup for Inter Miami’s match against Philadelphia Union

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is in the starting lineup for Inter Miami against the Philadelphia Union on…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is in the starting lineup for Inter Miami against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Messi took the field with the team before kickoff.

The Argentine star winger and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has not played with Inter Miami since June 1 because of national team commitments and a right ankle injury sustained in a victory over Colombia in the Copa America final on July 14.

Without Messi, Inter Miami went 8-2 and clinched an MLS playoff spot. Miami (18-5-4) also took the lead in the Supporters Shield table with 59 points.

The 37-year-old Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 league matches this season.

___

This story has been changed to correct that Lionel Messi has 13 assists in league matches this season, not 10.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.