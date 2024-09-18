Marlins play the Dodgers after Sanchez’s 5-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (56-95, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (89-62, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (56-95, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Landon Knack (2-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Weathers (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -182, Marlins +152; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Jesus Sanchez had five hits against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Miami is 56-95 overall and 29-47 in home games. The Marlins have a 35-17 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 89-62 overall and 41-35 on the road. The Dodgers have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanchez has 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .252 for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 14-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 32 doubles, seven triples and 48 home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .268 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: John McMillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Calvin Faucher: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 60-Day IL (ankle), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

