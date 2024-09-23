AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .334; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .324; Judge, New York, .323; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .308; Diaz, Houston, .302; Rooker,…

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .334; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .324; Judge, New York, .323; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .308; Diaz, Houston, .302; Rooker, Oakland, .296; Altuve, Houston, .295; Kwan, Cleveland, .291; J.Soto, New York, .287; Ja.Duran, Boston, .286.

RUNS_J.Soto, New York, 124; Witt, Kansas City, 124; Judge, New York, 118; Henderson, Baltimore, 116; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Ja.Duran, Boston, 107; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 97; Semien, Texas, 96; Altuve, Houston, 92; Volpe, New York, 90.

RBI_Judge, New York, 138; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 112; Rooker, Oakland, 110; Witt, Kansas City, 108; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 105; J.Soto, New York, 104; Perez, Kansas City, 103; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 100; Santander, Baltimore, 99; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 206; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 194; Ja.Duran, Boston, 186; Altuve, Houston, 182; Judge, New York, 176; Henderson, Baltimore, 173; Diaz, Houston, 172; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 170; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 166; J.Soto, New York, 160.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 47; Witt, Kansas City, 45; Bleday, Oakland, 43; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; W.Abreu, Boston, 33; Neto, Los Angeles, 33.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 14; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 8; Henderson, Baltimore, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Greene, Detroit, 6; Meadows, Detroit, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 55; Santander, Baltimore, 43; J.Soto, New York, 40; Rooker, Oakland, 38; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Henderson, Baltimore, 37; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 35; Witt, Kansas City, 32; O’Neill, Boston, 31; Raleigh, Seattle, 31; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 31.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 44; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 40; Garcia, Kansas City, 37; Ja.Duran, Boston, 34; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; D.Moore, Seattle, 31; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Neto, Los Angeles, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 17-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 16-9; Rodón, New York, 16-9; Berríos, Toronto, 16-10; Gil, New York, 15-6; Burnes, Baltimore, 15-8; P.López, Minnesota, 15-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-7; Bello, Boston, 14-8; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.48; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.85; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.88; Burnes, Baltimore, 2.95; Lugo, Kansas City, 3.03; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.06; Houck, Boston, 3.12; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.24; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.24; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.29.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 221; Ragans, Kansas City, 217; Gilbert, Seattle, 207; Crochet, Chicago, 203; Kikuchi, Houston, 198; P.López, Minnesota, 190; Rodón, New York, 190; Bibee, Cleveland, 180; Ober, Minnesota, 180; Lugo, Kansas City, 178.

