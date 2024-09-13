AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .332; Judge, New York, .321; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .320; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Altuve, Houston, .302; Diaz,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .332; Judge, New York, .321; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .320; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Altuve, Houston, .302; Diaz, Houston, .301; Rooker, Oakland, .298; Kwan, Cleveland, .291; Ja.Duran, Boston, .288; J.Soto, New York, .287.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 120; J.Soto, New York, 116; Henderson, Baltimore, 111; Judge, New York, 111; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Ja.Duran, Boston, 103; Semien, Texas, 91; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 90; Volpe, New York, 87; Altuve, Houston, 86.

RBI_Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Rooker, Oakland, 103; Perez, Kansas City, 102; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 101; J.Soto, New York, 101; Witt, Kansas City, 99; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; Santander, Baltimore, 95; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 95.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 196; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 180; Ja.Duran, Boston, 177; Altuve, Houston, 174; Judge, New York, 167; Henderson, Baltimore, 163; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 160; Diaz, Houston, 158; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 154; J.Soto, New York, 153.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 45; Witt, Kansas City, 42; Bleday, Oakland, 41; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 41; Devers, Boston, 34; Judge, New York, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; W.Abreu, Boston, 31; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 31; Neto, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Henderson, Baltimore, 7; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Greene, Detroit, 6; Meadows, Detroit, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 52; Santander, Baltimore, 41; J.Soto, New York, 39; Rooker, Oakland, 36; Henderson, Baltimore, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 32; O’Neill, Boston, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Raleigh, Seattle, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 40; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Garcia, Kansas City, 33; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 29; D.Moore, Seattle, 29; Neto, Los Angeles, 29; Giménez, Cleveland, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 28.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 16-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 16-8; P.López, Minnesota, 15-8; Berríos, Toronto, 15-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-6; Rodón, New York, 14-9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Gil, New York, 13-6; Bello, Boston, 13-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 13-8.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.91; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.94; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.99; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.12; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.15; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.18; Houck, Boston, 3.24; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.32; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 214; Ragans, Kansas City, 211; Crochet, Chicago, 195; Gilbert, Seattle, 191; Kikuchi, Houston, 183; P.López, Minnesota, 183; Rodón, New York, 181; Bibee, Cleveland, 175; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; Lugo, Kansas City, 169.

