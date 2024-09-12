AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .333; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .321; Judge, New York, .319; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Altuve, Houston, .302; Diaz,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Witt, Kansas City, .333; V.Guerrero, Toronto, .321; Judge, New York, .319; Y.Alvarez, Houston, .311; Altuve, Houston, .302; Diaz, Houston, .301; Rooker, Oakland, .298; Kwan, Cleveland, .291; J.Soto, New York, .289; Ja.Duran, Boston, .285.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 120; J.Soto, New York, 115; Henderson, Baltimore, 111; Judge, New York, 110; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Ja.Duran, Boston, 102; Semien, Texas, 90; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 88; Altuve, Houston, 86; Volpe, New York, 86.

RBI_Judge, New York, 126; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Rooker, Oakland, 102; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 101; J.Soto, New York, 101; Perez, Kansas City, 101; Witt, Kansas City, 99; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 97; Santander, Baltimore, 95; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 94.

HITS_Witt, Kansas City, 195; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 179; Altuve, Houston, 174; Ja.Duran, Boston, 174; Judge, New York, 165; Henderson, Baltimore, 162; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 160; Diaz, Houston, 158; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 153; J.Soto, New York, 153.

DOUBLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 44; Witt, Kansas City, 42; Bleday, Oakland, 40; V.Guerrero, Toronto, 40; Devers, Boston, 34; Judge, New York, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; W.Abreu, Boston, 31; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 31; Neto, Los Angeles, 31.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 13; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Isbel, Kansas City, 7; Varsho, Toronto, 7; Volpe, New York, 7; Greene, Detroit, 6; Henderson, Baltimore, 6; 9 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 51; Santander, Baltimore, 41; J.Soto, New York, 39; Rooker, Oakland, 36; Henderson, Baltimore, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Y.Alvarez, Houston, 32; O’Neill, Boston, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Raleigh, Seattle, 30; Witt, Kansas City, 30.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 40; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 39; Garcia, Kansas City, 33; D.Hamilton, Boston, 33; Ja.Duran, Boston, 32; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 29; D.Moore, Seattle, 29; Neto, Los Angeles, 29; Giménez, Cleveland, 28; Witt, Kansas City, 28.

PITCHING_Skubal, Detroit, 16-4; Lugo, Kansas City, 16-8; P.López, Minnesota, 15-8; Berríos, Toronto, 15-9; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-6; Rodón, New York, 14-9; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 13-4; Gil, New York, 13-6; Bello, Boston, 13-7; Burnes, Baltimore, 13-8.

ERA_Skubal, Detroit, 2.50; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.91; Lugo, Kansas City, 2.94; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.99; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.15; Burnes, Baltimore, 3.18; B.Miller, Seattle, 3.18; Houck, Boston, 3.24; Ragans, Kansas City, 3.32; Wacha, Kansas City, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS_Skubal, Detroit, 214; Ragans, Kansas City, 211; Crochet, Chicago, 191; Gilbert, Seattle, 191; Kikuchi, Houston, 183; P.López, Minnesota, 183; Rodón, New York, 181; L.Castillo, Seattle, 175; Lugo, Kansas City, 169; H.Brown, Houston, 168.

