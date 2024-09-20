Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s hamstring injury to be assessed

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has a nagging hamstring injury and could miss Saturday’s game against Bournemouth…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has a nagging hamstring injury and could miss Saturday’s game against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Alisson this week had amplified concerns about congested schedules before playing in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Friday that his No. 1 goalkeeper played through the problem at San Siro.

“I think he didn’t (get injured in) the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after the Milan game he felt (it) more and more,” Slot said at a news conference. “Now we have to wait to see if he is ready to be in goal tomorrow, or we have to wait a few more extra days.”

Caoimhin Kelleher would be the likely replacement when Slot’s team will try to avoid back-to-back Premier League losses. Nottingham Forest stunned Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield last week.

Alisson’s injury doesn’t appear to be a long-term concern. Slot described it as “a slight issue with one of his muscles.”

Before the Milan match, the Brazil international joined the chorus of players speaking out about increased workloads. Alisson played for his country during the recent international break and during the Copa America over the summer.

The revamped Champions League format that debuted this week increases the total number of games.

“If you are tired, you cannot compete in a high level,” Alisson said before the Milan match. ”Sometimes nobody asks the players what they think about adding more games, so maybe out opinion doesn’t matter.”

