Lionel Messi not in the starting lineup for Inter Miami’s game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup for Inter Miami’s game at Atlanta United on Wednesday…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup for Inter Miami’s game at Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

With the Herons playing their second of three games within a week, Messi was set to begin the match on the bench. Coach Gerardo Martino had said he didn’t want to overwork his star player, who is coming back from an injury with the club in the midst of a busy stretch.

Another key Miami player, Luis Suárez, also was listed in a substitute role for the game that was expected to draw a large crowd to Mercedes-Benz Stadium — largely to see Messi.

He didn’t play a year ago when Inter Miami visited Atlanta, disappointing a crowd of 71,635. But he was in the stadium this time around, setting him up to make a possible appearance in the second half.

The 37-year-old Messi made a mesmerizing return to Miami’s lineup this past Saturday after a lengthy absence, scoring two goals and assisting on the third in a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union.

Miami has the best record in Major League Soccer and is trying to lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Argentine star and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had not played with Inter Miami since June 1 because of national team commitments and a right ankle injury sustained in a 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America final on July 14.

“A little bit tired because of the heat and humidity of Miami but I wanted to return so much after such a long time away,” Messi said in Spanish after the game. “I started training with the group and began to feel better.”

Messi scored twice in a four-minute span midway through the first half to negate an early goal by Philadelphia.

Suárez assisted on one of Messi’s goals and and clinched the victory with a strike off a Messi assist during second-half stoppage time.

It was Suárez’s 17th goal of the season.

Messi came into Wednesday with 14 goals and 14 assists in league play, despite playing just 13 matches.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.