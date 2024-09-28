Lindor returns to Mets’ lineup after missing nearly 2 weeks with lower back pain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Francisco Lindor is back in the New York Mets’ lineup. And the team is confident he’s feeling…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Francisco Lindor is back in the New York Mets’ lineup. And the team is confident he’s feeling good enough to stay there the rest of the regular season.

The star shortstop went 2 for 4 with a walk and an error Friday night in an 8-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers that marked his first appearance since Sept. 15. Lindor had played only one inning over the past 10 games due to lower back pain, though he was on deck and ready to pinch hit when the Mets made the final out of their 5-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

“I felt good enough,” Lindor said afterward. “The pain comes and goes. I’m happy with that.”

While the return of Lindor was encouraging, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez exited with back spasms in the seventh inning. Alvarez hurt himself sliding into third base and was lifted for a pinch runner. He was advancing from second to third as Tyrone Taylor grounded out.

Alvarez said he felt scared initially because he’d never dealt with this type of issue before, but he was more optimistic after the game.

“I feel my body’s doing way better,” Alvarez said. “I feel just a little bit tight. I really think we’ll see tomorrow how it’s going to feel, and let’s see if I can play tomorrow.”

The Mets are competing with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves for the final two NL wild-card playoff spots. The Mets and Braves would play a doubleheader Monday in Atlanta if their postseason fates aren’t settled by then.

New York manager Carlos Mendoza and president of baseball operations David Stearns both expressed optimism that Lindor could play Saturday, Sunday and both games of a Monday doubleheader if that scenario arises.

Lindor agreed.

“With how everything went tonight, yes,” Lindor said. “We’ll see how I bounce back tomorrow, but how everything went tonight, yeah. Thank God everything went well. My body was responding the way I want it to respond.”

Lindor said anything that involves bending over is what currently bothers him the most as he comes back from the injury.

“This time of year there’s nobody playing without pain,” Lindor said. “It’s part of the game.”

Lindor had been penciled into the starting lineup Wednesday night in Atlanta before that game was rained out. Mendoza said Lindor’s participation in a workout Thursday in Milwaukee provided more reason for encouragement.

“The way he was swinging the bat, the way he was moving around, the way he ran the bases, the smile on his face, the conversations we’re having,” Mendoza said before the game as he listed his reasons for optimism. “Now we’ve just got to go out there, watch him and continue to treat it day by day.”

Stearns was asked if Lindor would be playing if he were feeling this way in mid-May rather than the final weekend of the regular season with a playoff berth at stake.

“I think we’re at the point with Francisco where he’s feeling pretty good,” Stearns said. “He’s ready to go.”

The 30-year-old Lindor is batting .273 with a .344 on-base percentage, 31 homers, 86 RBIs and 27 steals in 149 games.

