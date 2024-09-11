Liberty take on the Wings, seek 5th straight win

New York Liberty (30-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-27, 6-12 Western Conference) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (30-6, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-27, 6-12 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Dallas Wings.

The Wings are 7-11 on their home court. Dallas leads the Western Conference with 40.5 points in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 10.9.

The Liberty are 14-4 on the road. New York ranks second in the WNBA with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 9.2.

Dallas scores 84.1 points, 7.6 more per game than the 76.5 New York gives up. New York averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Dallas allows.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won the last meeting 105-91 on Sept. 11. Breanna Stewart scored 27 points to help lead the Liberty to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wings.

Stewart is averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 88.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.3 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 84.3 points, 39.9 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

