Las Vegas takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Seattle

Seattle Storm (25-15, 13-7 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (27-13, 12-8 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

WNBA PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Aces lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Seattle Storm in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Aces won the last matchup 78-67 on Sept. 23 led by 21 points from A’ja Wilson, while Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16 points for the Storm.

The Aces are 12-8 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas has the WNBA’s highest scoring offense averaging 86.4 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Storm are 13-7 in Western Conference play. Seattle is third in the Western Conference scoring 83.2 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

Las Vegas makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Seattle averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Las Vegas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 26.9 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aces.

Diggins-Smith is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

