Las Vegas plays Connecticut, aims for 25th win of season

Connecticut Sun (27-10, 13-6 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (24-13, 10-8 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces will look for its 25th win this season when the Aces host the Connecticut Sun.

The Aces are 11-7 on their home court. Las Vegas scores 86.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Sun are 14-5 on the road. Connecticut scores 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Las Vegas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Connecticut gives up. Connecticut averages 80.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 81.3 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Sept. 6 the Aces won 72-67 led by 27 points from Kelsey Plum, while Brionna Jones scored 17 points for the Sun.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’ja Wilson is scoring 27.0 points per game and averaging 12.1 rebounds for the Aces.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

