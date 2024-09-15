IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Streets of Nashville Nashville, Tenn. Lap length: 2.17 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda,…

Sunday

At Streets of Nashville

Nashville, Tenn.

Lap length: 2.17 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 206 laps, Running.

2. (7) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.

4. (1) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 206, Running.

5. (18) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.

6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.

7. (12) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 206, Running.

8. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 206, Running.

9. (5) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.

10. (6) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 205, Running.

11. (24) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 205, Running.

12. (10) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 205, Running.

13. (20) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 205, Running.

14. (25) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 205, Running.

15. (26) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 205, Running.

16. (13) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 204, Running.

17. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 204, Running.

18. (27) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 204, Running.

19. (21) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 204, Running.

20. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 204, Running.

21. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 204, Running.

22. (17) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 202, Running.

23. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 202, Running.

24. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 198, Running.

25. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 137, Did not finish.

26. (22) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 85, Did not finish.

27. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 55, Did not finish.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 159.207 mph.

Time of Race: 01:43:15.2534.

Margin of Victory: 1.8106 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 31 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kirkwood 1-53, Newgarden 54-91, Rossi 92-123, Newgarden 124-139, O’Ward 140-160, Herta 161-179, Kirkwood 180-193, Malukas 194-201, Herta 202.

Points: Palou 544, Herta 513, McLaughlin 505, Power 498, O’Ward 460, Dixon 456, Kirkwood 420, Newgarden 401, Ferrucci 367, Rossi 366.

