IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Results

Sunday
At Streets of Nashville
Nashville, Tenn.
Lap length: 2.17 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 206 laps, Running.
2. (7) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.
3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.
4. (1) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 206, Running.
5. (18) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.
6. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.
7. (12) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 206, Running.
8. (8) Linus Lundqvist, Dallara-Honda, 206, Running.
9. (5) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 206, Running.
10. (6) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 205, Running.
11. (24) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 205, Running.
12. (10) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 205, Running.
13. (20) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 205, Running.
14. (25) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 205, Running.
15. (26) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 205, Running.
16. (13) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 204, Running.
17. (11) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 204, Running.
18. (27) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 204, Running.
19. (21) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 204, Running.
20. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 204, Running.
21. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, 204, Running.
22. (17) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 202, Running.
23. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 202, Running.
24. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 198, Running.
25. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 137, Did not finish.
26. (22) Katherine Legge, Dallara-Honda, 85, Did not finish.
27. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 55, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 159.207 mph.
Time of Race: 01:43:15.2534.
Margin of Victory: 1.8106 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 31 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Kirkwood 1-53, Newgarden 54-91, Rossi 92-123, Newgarden 124-139, O’Ward 140-160, Herta 161-179, Kirkwood 180-193, Malukas 194-201, Herta 202.
Points: Palou 544, Herta 513, McLaughlin 505, Power 498, O’Ward 460, Dixon 456, Kirkwood 420, Newgarden 401, Ferrucci 367, Rossi 366.
