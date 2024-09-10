Kane ‘hungry’ to prove doubters wrong as England captain nets twice in milestone game

LONDON (AP) — One hundred games, two more goals and no doubt in his own ability. Harry Kane captained England…

Harry Kane captained England in his 100th international game Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League against Finland at Wembley Stadium and marked the occasion by scoring both goals in a 2-0 win before being met with a standing ovation as he was substituted off.

Kane, who had faced scrutiny over his performances at Euro 2024, said he was especially determined to show he’s still a top-class striker.

“Whenever you’re doubted throughout your career, it makes you more hungry and determined to prove people wrong and prove to yourself that you can still play at a high level,” Kane told broadcaster ITV. “I always back myself to score goals, especially in a team like this creating the chances we do. I am excited for the future.”

Before kickoff, Kane was joined by his family as he was presented with a commemorative golden cap by former players Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole, both of whom played more than 100 times for England. Finland captain Lukas Hradecky offered a bouquet of flowers.

The Bayern Munich striker is the first England player since Wayne Rooney in 2014 to get to 100 caps and, at 31 and still one of world soccer’s most lethal strikers, is on track to break former goalkeeper Peter Shilton’s record of 125 appearances for the national team.

His two goals against Finland took Kane to 68 career goals for England, further extending his record, which now stands at 15 more than Rooney, the next-highest scorer.

Kane’s 100 games have included two European Championship finals — one lost to Italy in 2021, the other to Spain this year — and a World Cup semifinal appearance in 2018. That’s the closest England has come to a major trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Kane made his England debut in 2015 against Lithuania under manager Roy Hodgson — replacing Rooney off the bench and scoring soon after. Current caretaker manager Lee Carsley is the fourth different coach of his national team career.

Ahead of the game, Kane said he was motivated by the example of Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s still playing and scoring for Portugal as he nears his 40th birthday. That example, Kane said, is a sign that he could yet have “many more years ahead at the highest level.”

