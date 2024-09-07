Giants look to break 3-game road slide, play the Padres

San Francisco Giants (69-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (81-62, second in the NL West) San…

San Francisco Giants (69-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (81-62, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (11-9, 3.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 154 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.62 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -153, Giants +129; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres looking to break a three-game road slide.

San Diego has an 81-62 record overall and a 40-33 record in home games. The Padres are 64-19 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 69-73 record overall and a 29-41 record in road games. The Giants have a 49-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 24 doubles, 22 home runs and 82 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-43 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 34 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 11-for-38 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (knee), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.