PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta 31, Highland 10

Beaver 20, Kanab 7

Bingham 35, Copper Hills 14

Bountiful 42, Northridge 14

Box Elder 49, Clearfield 7

Brighton 42, Skyline 0

Canyon View 21, North Sanpete 14

Corner Canyon 21, Mountain Ridge 14

Crimson Cliffs 35, Snow Canyon 6

Davis 39, Weber 37

Delta 48, South Sevier 21

Dixie 34, Pine View 28

Dolores, Colo. 48, Whitehorse 16

Duchesne 47, North Sevier 27

Fremont 15, Layton 7

Grantsville 48, Ben Lomond 13

Green Canyon 42, Logan 21

Herriman 23, Riverton 17

Jordan 40, Cottonwood 17

Judge Memorial 56, Providence Hall 6

Lehi 34, American Fork 10

Lone Peak 37, Pleasant Grove 0

Manti 61, Carbon 0

Maple Mountain 28, Wasatch 6

Meeker, Colo. 40, Grand County 7

Milford 38, Parowan 8

Millard 3, Enterprise 0

Morgan 49, Juan Diego Catholic 0

Murray 32, Payson 13

North Summit 41, Gunnison Valley 14

Norwood, Colo. 32, Monticello 14

Ogden 42, Union 7

Olympus 33, East 10

Provo 48, Timpanogos 35

Rich County 47, Water Canyon 8

Richfield 24, Juab 13

Ridgeline 42, Bear River 6

Rigby, Idaho 35, West 33

Roy 55, Bonneville 35

San Juan Blanding 61, Emery 20

Sky View 60, Orem 59

Skyridge 40, Westlake 0

South Summit 45, Layton Christian Academy 14

Spanish Fork 30, Salem Hills 2

Springville 55, Cedar Valley 13

St. Joseph 40, Watersprings, Idaho 36

Stansbury 14, Park City 10

Summit Academy 47, American Leadership 28

Syracuse 38, Farmington 37, OT

Taylorsville 40, Kearns 7

Tooele 41, Hillcrest 24

Uintah 44, Mountain View 23

Woods Cross 50, Viewmont 34

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

