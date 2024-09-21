PREP FOOTBALL=
Alta 31, Highland 10
Beaver 20, Kanab 7
Bingham 35, Copper Hills 14
Bountiful 42, Northridge 14
Box Elder 49, Clearfield 7
Brighton 42, Skyline 0
Canyon View 21, North Sanpete 14
Corner Canyon 21, Mountain Ridge 14
Crimson Cliffs 35, Snow Canyon 6
Davis 39, Weber 37
Delta 48, South Sevier 21
Dixie 34, Pine View 28
Dolores, Colo. 48, Whitehorse 16
Duchesne 47, North Sevier 27
Fremont 15, Layton 7
Grantsville 48, Ben Lomond 13
Green Canyon 42, Logan 21
Herriman 23, Riverton 17
Jordan 40, Cottonwood 17
Judge Memorial 56, Providence Hall 6
Lehi 34, American Fork 10
Lone Peak 37, Pleasant Grove 0
Manti 61, Carbon 0
Maple Mountain 28, Wasatch 6
Meeker, Colo. 40, Grand County 7
Milford 38, Parowan 8
Millard 3, Enterprise 0
Morgan 49, Juan Diego Catholic 0
Murray 32, Payson 13
North Summit 41, Gunnison Valley 14
Norwood, Colo. 32, Monticello 14
Ogden 42, Union 7
Olympus 33, East 10
Provo 48, Timpanogos 35
Rich County 47, Water Canyon 8
Richfield 24, Juab 13
Ridgeline 42, Bear River 6
Rigby, Idaho 35, West 33
Roy 55, Bonneville 35
San Juan Blanding 61, Emery 20
Sky View 60, Orem 59
Skyridge 40, Westlake 0
South Summit 45, Layton Christian Academy 14
Spanish Fork 30, Salem Hills 2
Springville 55, Cedar Valley 13
St. Joseph 40, Watersprings, Idaho 36
Stansbury 14, Park City 10
Summit Academy 47, American Leadership 28
Syracuse 38, Farmington 37, OT
Taylorsville 40, Kearns 7
Tooele 41, Hillcrest 24
Uintah 44, Mountain View 23
Woods Cross 50, Viewmont 34
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
