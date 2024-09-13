PREP VOLLEYBALL= Blue Hill def. Giltner, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23 Loomis def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 Bellevue East Invitational= Pool C=…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Blue Hill def. Giltner, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23

Loomis def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Bellevue East Invitational=

Pool C=

Grand Island def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-7

Millard South def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-18

Millard South def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-19

Pool D=

Bellevue East def. South (NE)

Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 25-15, 25-15

Fremont def. South (NE), 25-10, 25-12

