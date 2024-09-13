PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Blue Hill def. Giltner, 25-20, 26-24, 25-23
Loomis def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
Bellevue East Invitational=
Pool C=
Grand Island def. Omaha North, 25-13, 25-7
Millard South def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-18
Millard South def. Omaha Burke, 26-24, 25-19
Pool D=
Bellevue East def. South (NE)
Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 25-15, 25-15
Fremont def. South (NE), 25-10, 25-12
