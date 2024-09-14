PREP FOOTBALL= Addison 46, East Jackson 8 Adrian 39, Ypsilanti 38 All Saints (MI) 47, Merritt 0 Allen Park 21,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 46, East Jackson 8

Adrian 39, Ypsilanti 38

All Saints (MI) 47, Merritt 0

Allen Park 21, Brownstown Woodhaven 0

Allen Park Cabrini 49, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 35

Almont 45, Yale 14

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 10, Battle Creek Pennfield 0

Ann Arbor Huron 37, Ann Arbor Skyline 20

Armada 49, Algonac 0

Atlanta 34, Heston 30

AuGres-Sims 52, Rogers City 12

Auburn Hills Avondale 34, Macomb Lutheran North 13

Bark River-Harris 30, West Iron County 8

Bath 47, Potterville 7

Battle Creek Harper Creek 35, Coldwater 14

Battle Creek Lakeview 22, Battle Creek Central 20

Battle Creek St Philip 34, Litchfield 0

Bay City John Glenn 39, Garber 8

Bear Lake def. Baldwin, forfeit

Beaverton 48, Farwell 10

Belding 64, Kelloggsville 6

Belleville 65, Livonia Churchill 0

Berkley 41, Pontiac 6

Berrien Springs 28, Traverse City St Francis 14

Beverly Hills Groves 34, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 6

Big Rapids 33, Reed City 14

Birmingham Seaholm 37, Bloomfield Hills 0

Blanchard Montabella 34, St Charles 6

Blissfield 24, Hillsdale 14

Boyne City 45, Charlevoix 21

Brighton 29, Northville 28, 2OT

Britton-Deerfield 40, Colon 7

Bronson 26, Stockbridge 20

Brown City 46, Capac 8

Burr Oak 56, North Adams-Jerome 12

Burton Atherton 53, Genesee 6

Burton Bendle 50, Beecher 0

Burton Bentley 35, Flint International 0

Byron Center 54, Hammond Morton, Ind. 28

Byron Center South Christian 41, Grand Rapids West Catholic 38

Cadillac 49, Sault Ste Marie 6

Caro def. Bad Axe, forfeit

Cass City 28, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 8

Cedar Springs 36, Greenville 33

Cedarville 42, St Ignace 36

Centreville 38, Hartford 6

Chandler Park Academy High School 18, Detroit UPSM 12

Cheboygan 30, Elk Rapids 23

Chelsea 7, Pinckney 0

Chesaning 47, New Lothrop 22

Clare 53, Midland Bullock Creek 14

Clarkston 23, Oxford 15

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 35, Waterford Our Lady 0

Clawson 28, Madison Heights 18

Climax-Scotts 56, Lenawee Christian 35

Clinton 30, Adrian Madison 0

Constantine 31, Schoolcraft 29

Coopersville 35, Lowell 27

Corunna 49, Ortonville Brandon 21

Croswell-Lexington 41, Richmond 10

Crystal Falls Forest Park 42, Norway 20

Davison 49, Traverse City Central 14

DeWitt 62, Lansing Waverly 6

Dearborn 28, Franklin 13

Dearborn Divine Child 26, Milford 12

Dearborn Edsel Ford 28, Wyandotte Roosevelt 27

Dearborn Fordson 51, Wayne Memorial 0

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 69, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0

Deckerville 58, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0

Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Mumford 0

Detroit Catholic Central 45, Harper Woods 12

Detroit Country Day 42, Detroit Loyola 18

Detroit Denby 48, Detroit Northwestern 0

Detroit Lincoln-King 60, Detroit Community 0

Detroit Old Redford def. ATAP, forfeit

Dexter 59, Bedford 13

Dowagiac Union 48, Parchment 16

East Grand Rapids 42, Grand Rapids Christian 6

East Jordan 44, Kalkaska 13

East Kentwood 41, Caledonia 35

East Lansing 38, Grand Ledge 21

Eau Claire def. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, forfeit

Edwardsburg 61, Plainwell 24

Evart 52, Roscommon 13

Fenton 39, Swartz Creek 19

Ferndale 35, Royal Oak 0

Flat Rock 35, Carleton Airport 14

Flint Powers 56, Flint Southwestern 8

Flushing 35, Flint Kearsley 0

Fowler 46, Perry 0

Frankenmuth 48, Alma 7

Frankfort 18, Benzie Central 2

Freeland 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 0

Fruitport 30, Comstock Park 27

Galesburg-Augusta 17, Allegan 14

Gibraltar Carlson 42, Taylor 7

Gladstone 42, Kingsford 0

Gobles 46, Marcellus 40

Goodrich 62, Lake Fenton 0

Grand Blanc 22, Saginaw Heritage 21

Grand Haven 26, Holland West Ottawa 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 17, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 14

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 34, Allendale 20

Grand Rapids Northview 42, Sparta 14

Grosse Pointe South 28, Utica 7

Gwinn 34, L’Anse 6

Hamilton 49, Grand Rapids Union 0

Hanover-Horton 49, Grass Lake 21

Harbor Beach 45, Ubly 6

Harrison 20, Sanford-Meridian 14

Hart 30, Shelby 6

Hartland 35, Plymouth 14

Haslett 52, Lansing Eastern 12

Hastings 48, Jackson Northwest 6

Hazel Park 66, New Haven 32

Hemlock 43, Carrollton 24

Holland Christian 38, Holland 12

Holt 31, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 12

Hopkins 35, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14

Houghton 38, Hancock 16

Houghton Lake 54, Manton 46, 3OT

Howard City Tri-County 48, Morley-Stanwood 14

Howell 34, Salem 13

Hudson 16, Ida 8

Hudsonville 38, Jenison 6

Hudsonville Unity Christian 44, Forest Hills Eastern 20

Iron Mountain 62, Manistique 25

Ithaca 35, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14

Jackson 28, Tecumseh 20

Jackson Lumen Christi 44, St. Michael’s College, Ontario 0

Kalamazoo Central 55, Richland Gull Lake 0

Kent City 44, Lakeview 6

Kinde-North Huron 38, Ashley 0

Kingsley 58, Grayling 21

Kingston 58, Memphis 28

L’Anse Creuse 54, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20

Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Eaton Rapids 0

Lake Orion 32, Troy 0

Lakeland (MI) 41, Waterford Kettering 21

Lansing Catholic 28, Charlotte 21

Lansing Everett 41, Okemos 6

Lapeer 56, Saginaw 12

Lapeer 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 12

Leroy Pine River 21, Lake City 6

Leslie 62, Vandercook Lake Jackson 12

Linden 14, Holly 7

Livonia Stevenson 42, Westland John Glenn 21

Ludington 43, Fremont 12

Lutheran Westland 51, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14

Macomb Dakota 34, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 6

Madison Heights Lamphere 27, Grosse Pointe North 24

Manchester 44, Homer 0

Maple City Glen Lake 46, Harbor Springs 0

Marine City 55, St Clair 21

Marion 82, Mesick 34

Marlette 24, Unionville-Sebewaing 22, OT

Martin 52, Twin City 22

Marysville 48, Center Line 6

Mason 34, Williamston 20

McBain 29, Beal City 25

Melvindale ABT 22, Detroit Leadership 14

Mendon 84, Concord 20

Menominee 58, Ishpeming Westwood 19

Merrill 30, Breckenridge 26

Michigan Center 14, Jonesville 6

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28, Wayland Union 22

Midland 44, Bay City Western 9

Midland Dow 28, Mount Pleasant 7

Millington 62, Sandusky 28

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 49, Grosse Ile 0

Montague 55, Muskegon Orchard View 14

Montrose Hill-McCloy 20, Durand 14

Morrice 54, Byron 6

Mt Clemens 38, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6

Mt Morris 27, Birch Run 7

Munising 38, Bessemer 18

Muskegon Catholic 49, Benton Harbor 8

Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Flint Hamady 12

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 26, Spring Lake 14

Napoleon 22, Brooklyn Columbia Central 13

Negaunee 29, Calumet 0

New Boston Huron 28, Milan 7

Newaygo 40, Grant 0

Niles 56, Three Rivers 6

North Branch 55, Imlay City 0

North Central 60, Stephenson 8

North Farmington 20, Farmington 7

North Muskegon 36, Mason County Central 20

Novi 36, Canton 19

Oak Park 24, Troy Athens 16

Oakridge High School 49, Manistee 22

Olivet 7, Lansing Sexton 0

Onaway 30, Engadine 14

Onekama 52, Brethren 18

Onsted 34, Dundee 31

Ontonagon 46, Newberry 40

Oscoda 34, Mancelona 28, OT

Ovid-Elsie 52, Otisville LakeVille 0

Owosso 50, Clio 14

Parma Western 28, Marshall 8

Paw Paw 63, Sturgis 0

Petoskey 44, Escanaba 19

Pewamo-Westphalia 57, Laingsburg 0

Pittsford 58, Tekonsha 8

Pontiac Notre Dame 42, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 0

Port Huron 47, Warren Mott 35

Port Huron Northern 42, Utica Ford II 7

Portage Central 35, Stevensville Lakeshore 14

Portage Northern 32, Mattawan 15

Portland 42, Ionia 21

Portland St Patrick 56, Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 49

Ravenna def. Holton, forfeit

Redford Thurston 34, Melvindale 6

Redford Union 41, Garden City 29

Reese 28, Vassar 26

River Rouge 12, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 6, OT

Riverview 61, Newport Jefferson 0

Rochester 33, Southfield A&T 14

Rochester Adams 21, West Bloomfield 14

Rockford 37, Grandville 20

Romulus 3, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 0

Roseville 42, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 21

Royal Oak Shrine 22, Dearborn Advanced Tech 20

Rudyard 36, Brimley 30

Saginaw Nouvel 35, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 6

Saline 50, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0

Saranac 54, Dansville 6

Saugatuck 56, Niles Brandywine 22

South Lyon East 41, Walled Lake Northern 0

Southgate Anderson 42, Livonia Clarenceville 22

Springport 36, Sand Creek 12

St Johns 21, Fowlerville 14

St Joseph 35, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0

St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

St. Louis (MI) 3, Pinconning 0

Standish-Sterling Central 55, Shepherd 22

Stanton Central Montcalm 59, Remus Chippewa Hills 15

Sterling Heights 68, Warren Fitzgerald 0

Sterling Heights Stevenson 24, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 7

Summerfield 46, Whitmore Lake 30

Summit 20, Edison 8

Tawas 21, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 37, Birmingham Brother Rice 0

Traverse City West 28, Bay City Central 0

Trenton 21, Lincoln Park 7

Union City 35, Reading 8

Utica Eisenhower 28, Romeo 7

Vermontville Maple Valley 33, Quincy 16

Vestaburg 38, Carson City-Crystal 30

Vicksburg 27, Otsego 14

Waldron 30, Camden-Frontier 6

Walled Lake Western 49, South Lyon 7

Warren Cousino 28, Fraser 14

Warren De La Salle 38, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 28

Warren Woods Tower 28, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 12

Waterford Mott 28, Walled Lake Central 27

Watervliet 30, Delton Kellogg 22

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 12, Gladwin 7

White Cloud 50, Hesperia 28

White Pigeon 65, Cassopolis 0

Whiteford 44, Buchanan 16

Whittemore-Prescott 58, Hillman 0

Wyoming 32, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 16

Wyoming Lee 36, Bangor 0

Ypsilanti Lincoln 15, Monroe 14

Zeeland East 68, Alpena 0

Zeeland West 60, Whitehall 43

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.