PREP FOOTBALL=
Addison 46, East Jackson 8
Adrian 39, Ypsilanti 38
All Saints (MI) 47, Merritt 0
Allen Park 21, Brownstown Woodhaven 0
Allen Park Cabrini 49, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 35
Almont 45, Yale 14
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 10, Battle Creek Pennfield 0
Ann Arbor Huron 37, Ann Arbor Skyline 20
Armada 49, Algonac 0
Atlanta 34, Heston 30
AuGres-Sims 52, Rogers City 12
Auburn Hills Avondale 34, Macomb Lutheran North 13
Bark River-Harris 30, West Iron County 8
Bath 47, Potterville 7
Battle Creek Harper Creek 35, Coldwater 14
Battle Creek Lakeview 22, Battle Creek Central 20
Battle Creek St Philip 34, Litchfield 0
Bay City John Glenn 39, Garber 8
Bear Lake def. Baldwin, forfeit
Beaverton 48, Farwell 10
Belding 64, Kelloggsville 6
Belleville 65, Livonia Churchill 0
Berkley 41, Pontiac 6
Berrien Springs 28, Traverse City St Francis 14
Beverly Hills Groves 34, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 6
Big Rapids 33, Reed City 14
Birmingham Seaholm 37, Bloomfield Hills 0
Blanchard Montabella 34, St Charles 6
Blissfield 24, Hillsdale 14
Boyne City 45, Charlevoix 21
Brighton 29, Northville 28, 2OT
Britton-Deerfield 40, Colon 7
Bronson 26, Stockbridge 20
Brown City 46, Capac 8
Burr Oak 56, North Adams-Jerome 12
Burton Atherton 53, Genesee 6
Burton Bendle 50, Beecher 0
Burton Bentley 35, Flint International 0
Byron Center 54, Hammond Morton, Ind. 28
Byron Center South Christian 41, Grand Rapids West Catholic 38
Cadillac 49, Sault Ste Marie 6
Caro def. Bad Axe, forfeit
Cass City 28, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 8
Cedar Springs 36, Greenville 33
Cedarville 42, St Ignace 36
Centreville 38, Hartford 6
Chandler Park Academy High School 18, Detroit UPSM 12
Cheboygan 30, Elk Rapids 23
Chelsea 7, Pinckney 0
Chesaning 47, New Lothrop 22
Clare 53, Midland Bullock Creek 14
Clarkston 23, Oxford 15
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 35, Waterford Our Lady 0
Clawson 28, Madison Heights 18
Climax-Scotts 56, Lenawee Christian 35
Clinton 30, Adrian Madison 0
Constantine 31, Schoolcraft 29
Coopersville 35, Lowell 27
Corunna 49, Ortonville Brandon 21
Croswell-Lexington 41, Richmond 10
Crystal Falls Forest Park 42, Norway 20
Davison 49, Traverse City Central 14
DeWitt 62, Lansing Waverly 6
Dearborn 28, Franklin 13
Dearborn Divine Child 26, Milford 12
Dearborn Edsel Ford 28, Wyandotte Roosevelt 27
Dearborn Fordson 51, Wayne Memorial 0
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 69, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 0
Deckerville 58, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 0
Detroit Cass Tech 71, Detroit Mumford 0
Detroit Catholic Central 45, Harper Woods 12
Detroit Country Day 42, Detroit Loyola 18
Detroit Denby 48, Detroit Northwestern 0
Detroit Lincoln-King 60, Detroit Community 0
Detroit Old Redford def. ATAP, forfeit
Dexter 59, Bedford 13
Dowagiac Union 48, Parchment 16
East Grand Rapids 42, Grand Rapids Christian 6
East Jordan 44, Kalkaska 13
East Kentwood 41, Caledonia 35
East Lansing 38, Grand Ledge 21
Eau Claire def. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, forfeit
Edwardsburg 61, Plainwell 24
Evart 52, Roscommon 13
Fenton 39, Swartz Creek 19
Ferndale 35, Royal Oak 0
Flat Rock 35, Carleton Airport 14
Flint Powers 56, Flint Southwestern 8
Flushing 35, Flint Kearsley 0
Fowler 46, Perry 0
Frankenmuth 48, Alma 7
Frankfort 18, Benzie Central 2
Freeland 34, Saginaw Swan Valley 0
Fruitport 30, Comstock Park 27
Galesburg-Augusta 17, Allegan 14
Gibraltar Carlson 42, Taylor 7
Gladstone 42, Kingsford 0
Gobles 46, Marcellus 40
Goodrich 62, Lake Fenton 0
Grand Blanc 22, Saginaw Heritage 21
Grand Haven 26, Holland West Ottawa 14
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 17, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 14
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 34, Allendale 20
Grand Rapids Northview 42, Sparta 14
Grosse Pointe South 28, Utica 7
Gwinn 34, L’Anse 6
Hamilton 49, Grand Rapids Union 0
Hanover-Horton 49, Grass Lake 21
Harbor Beach 45, Ubly 6
Harrison 20, Sanford-Meridian 14
Hart 30, Shelby 6
Hartland 35, Plymouth 14
Haslett 52, Lansing Eastern 12
Hastings 48, Jackson Northwest 6
Hazel Park 66, New Haven 32
Hemlock 43, Carrollton 24
Holland Christian 38, Holland 12
Holt 31, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 12
Hopkins 35, Wyoming Godwin Heights 14
Houghton 38, Hancock 16
Houghton Lake 54, Manton 46, 3OT
Howard City Tri-County 48, Morley-Stanwood 14
Howell 34, Salem 13
Hudson 16, Ida 8
Hudsonville 38, Jenison 6
Hudsonville Unity Christian 44, Forest Hills Eastern 20
Iron Mountain 62, Manistique 25
Ithaca 35, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 14
Jackson 28, Tecumseh 20
Jackson Lumen Christi 44, St. Michael’s College, Ontario 0
Kalamazoo Central 55, Richland Gull Lake 0
Kent City 44, Lakeview 6
Kinde-North Huron 38, Ashley 0
Kingsley 58, Grayling 21
Kingston 58, Memphis 28
L’Anse Creuse 54, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20
Lake Odessa Lakewood 33, Eaton Rapids 0
Lake Orion 32, Troy 0
Lakeland (MI) 41, Waterford Kettering 21
Lansing Catholic 28, Charlotte 21
Lansing Everett 41, Okemos 6
Lapeer 56, Saginaw 12
Lapeer 56, Saginaw Arthur Hill 12
Leroy Pine River 21, Lake City 6
Leslie 62, Vandercook Lake Jackson 12
Linden 14, Holly 7
Livonia Stevenson 42, Westland John Glenn 21
Ludington 43, Fremont 12
Lutheran Westland 51, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14
Macomb Dakota 34, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 6
Madison Heights Lamphere 27, Grosse Pointe North 24
Manchester 44, Homer 0
Maple City Glen Lake 46, Harbor Springs 0
Marine City 55, St Clair 21
Marion 82, Mesick 34
Marlette 24, Unionville-Sebewaing 22, OT
Martin 52, Twin City 22
Marysville 48, Center Line 6
Mason 34, Williamston 20
McBain 29, Beal City 25
Melvindale ABT 22, Detroit Leadership 14
Mendon 84, Concord 20
Menominee 58, Ishpeming Westwood 19
Merrill 30, Breckenridge 26
Michigan Center 14, Jonesville 6
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 28, Wayland Union 22
Midland 44, Bay City Western 9
Midland Dow 28, Mount Pleasant 7
Millington 62, Sandusky 28
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 49, Grosse Ile 0
Montague 55, Muskegon Orchard View 14
Montrose Hill-McCloy 20, Durand 14
Morrice 54, Byron 6
Mt Clemens 38, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 6
Mt Morris 27, Birch Run 7
Munising 38, Bessemer 18
Muskegon Catholic 49, Benton Harbor 8
Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Flint Hamady 12
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 26, Spring Lake 14
Napoleon 22, Brooklyn Columbia Central 13
Negaunee 29, Calumet 0
New Boston Huron 28, Milan 7
Newaygo 40, Grant 0
Niles 56, Three Rivers 6
North Branch 55, Imlay City 0
North Central 60, Stephenson 8
North Farmington 20, Farmington 7
North Muskegon 36, Mason County Central 20
Novi 36, Canton 19
Oak Park 24, Troy Athens 16
Oakridge High School 49, Manistee 22
Olivet 7, Lansing Sexton 0
Onaway 30, Engadine 14
Onekama 52, Brethren 18
Onsted 34, Dundee 31
Ontonagon 46, Newberry 40
Oscoda 34, Mancelona 28, OT
Ovid-Elsie 52, Otisville LakeVille 0
Owosso 50, Clio 14
Parma Western 28, Marshall 8
Paw Paw 63, Sturgis 0
Petoskey 44, Escanaba 19
Pewamo-Westphalia 57, Laingsburg 0
Pittsford 58, Tekonsha 8
Pontiac Notre Dame 42, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 0
Port Huron 47, Warren Mott 35
Port Huron Northern 42, Utica Ford II 7
Portage Central 35, Stevensville Lakeshore 14
Portage Northern 32, Mattawan 15
Portland 42, Ionia 21
Portland St Patrick 56, Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 49
Ravenna def. Holton, forfeit
Redford Thurston 34, Melvindale 6
Redford Union 41, Garden City 29
Reese 28, Vassar 26
River Rouge 12, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 6, OT
Riverview 61, Newport Jefferson 0
Rochester 33, Southfield A&T 14
Rochester Adams 21, West Bloomfield 14
Rockford 37, Grandville 20
Romulus 3, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 0
Roseville 42, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 21
Royal Oak Shrine 22, Dearborn Advanced Tech 20
Rudyard 36, Brimley 30
Saginaw Nouvel 35, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 6
Saline 50, Ann Arbor Pioneer 0
Saranac 54, Dansville 6
Saugatuck 56, Niles Brandywine 22
South Lyon East 41, Walled Lake Northern 0
Southgate Anderson 42, Livonia Clarenceville 22
Springport 36, Sand Creek 12
St Johns 21, Fowlerville 14
St Joseph 35, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 0
St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, Eastpointe East Detroit 0
St. Louis (MI) 3, Pinconning 0
Standish-Sterling Central 55, Shepherd 22
Stanton Central Montcalm 59, Remus Chippewa Hills 15
Sterling Heights 68, Warren Fitzgerald 0
Sterling Heights Stevenson 24, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 7
Summerfield 46, Whitmore Lake 30
Summit 20, Edison 8
Tawas 21, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6
Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 37, Birmingham Brother Rice 0
Traverse City West 28, Bay City Central 0
Trenton 21, Lincoln Park 7
Union City 35, Reading 8
Utica Eisenhower 28, Romeo 7
Vermontville Maple Valley 33, Quincy 16
Vestaburg 38, Carson City-Crystal 30
Vicksburg 27, Otsego 14
Waldron 30, Camden-Frontier 6
Walled Lake Western 49, South Lyon 7
Warren Cousino 28, Fraser 14
Warren De La Salle 38, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 28
Warren Woods Tower 28, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 12
Waterford Mott 28, Walled Lake Central 27
Watervliet 30, Delton Kellogg 22
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 12, Gladwin 7
White Cloud 50, Hesperia 28
White Pigeon 65, Cassopolis 0
Whiteford 44, Buchanan 16
Whittemore-Prescott 58, Hillman 0
Wyoming 32, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 16
Wyoming Lee 36, Bangor 0
Ypsilanti Lincoln 15, Monroe 14
Zeeland East 68, Alpena 0
Zeeland West 60, Whitehall 43
