PREP FOOTBALL= ATAP 14, Melvindale ABT 0 Adrian 10, Three Rivers 7 Adrian Madison 22, Jackson Northwest 6 All Saints…

PREP FOOTBALL=

ATAP 14, Melvindale ABT 0

Adrian 10, Three Rivers 7

Adrian Madison 22, Jackson Northwest 6

All Saints (MI) 62, Caseville 0

Allegan 49, Comstock 14

Allen Park 20, Southgate Anderson 19, OT

Almont 45, Imlay City 15

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 35, Whitmore Lake 13

Ann Arbor Huron 19, Monroe 6

Ann Arbor Pioneer 22, Ypsilanti Lincoln 20

Armada 14, Croswell-Lexington 0

Ashley 22, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 18

AuGres-Sims 56, Mio-AuSable 14

Battle Creek Harper Creek 47, Battle Creek Central 0

Battle Creek Pennfield 24, Kelloggsville 8

Bay City Central 12, Flint Kearsley 6, OT

Bay City John Glenn 38, Alma 0

Beal City 42, Roscommon 0

Bedford 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 3

Belding 47, Spring Lake 22

Bellaire 48, Onaway 16

Belleville 44, Livonia Stevenson 6

Beverly Hills Groves 28, West Bloomfield 13

Big Rapids 41, Fruitport 14

Birmingham Seaholm 21, Auburn Hills Avondale 7

Blissfield 20, Tecumseh 19

Brighton 42, Salem 29

Bronson 26, Sand Creek 6

Brownstown Woodhaven 24, Trenton 21

Burton Atherton 27, Burton Bendle 0

Burton Bentley 34, Beecher 6

Byron Center 43, East Kentwood 20

Byron Center South Christian 42, East Grand Rapids 28

Caledonia 35, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 7

Calumet 30, Ishpeming Westwood 14

Camden-Frontier 58, Tekonsha 0

Cass City 45, Hemlock 13

Cedar Springs 32, Ypsilanti 28

Cedarville 50, Pellston 0

Center Line 46, Clawson 0

Charlevoix 35, Oscoda 14

Charlotte 35, Lake Odessa Lakewood 0

Cheboygan 35, Sault Ste Marie 12

Chelsea 48, Detroit East English 6

Chesaning 50, Otisville LakeVille 0

Clare 43, Sanford-Meridian 0

Clarkston 48, Southfield A&T 0

Clinton 22, Detroit Central 12

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 28, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 2

Clinton Township Clintondale 62, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

Coldwater 28, Plainwell 16

Coleman 60, Vestaburg 34

Concord def. Athens, forfeit

Constantine 64, Benton Harbor 6

Corunna 35, Pinckney 20

Crystal Falls Forest Park 50, Stephenson 8

Davison 41, Grandville 37

DeWitt 55, Mason 21

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Bloomfield Hills 0

Decatur 30, Summerfield 27

Delton Kellogg 16, Hartford 6

Detroit Cass Tech 20, Can. McKinley, Ohio 3

Detroit Catholic Central 21, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 7

Detroit Ford 51, Detroit Northwestern 8

Detroit Leadership 32, Southfield Bradford Academy 24

Detroit Lincoln-King 28, Detroit Old Redford 24

Detroit Loyola 41, Detroit Cody 0

Detroit Western Intl 22, Hamtramck 16

Dundee 53, Erie-Mason 0

Durand 21, New Lothrop 16

East Jordan 63, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 41, Vassar 7

Escanaba 28, Cadillac 21, OT

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 66, Roseville 65, OT

Farmington 33, Holly 7

Farwell 19, Harbor Springs 15

Fenton 21, Haslett 14

Ferndale 20, North Farmington 12

Flat Rock 50, Grosse Ile 0

Flint Hamady 60, Detroit Mumford 0

Flint Powers 30, Garber 20

Flushing 27, Zeeland East 21

Forest Hills Eastern 35, Greenville 7

Fowler 53, Saranac 15

Fowlerville 47, Marshall 14

Frankenmuth 63, Saginaw Swan Valley 27

Franklin 28, Dearborn Fordson 17

Fraser 70, Sterling Heights 0

Freeland 44, Bridgeport 0

Fulton-Middleton 70, Byron 7

Gabriel Richard Catholic 27, Muskegon Catholic 0

Garden City 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 20

Gaylord St Mary 46, Central Lake 12

Gibraltar Carlson 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 14

Gladwin 55, Beaverton 14

Gobles 66, Fennville 16

Goodrich 47, Linden 7

Grand Blanc 35, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 14

Grand Ledge 47, Battle Creek Lakeview 20

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 34, Burton St. Thomas More 7

Grand Rapids Christian 37, Grand Rapids Union 6

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 7, Portage Central 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 28, Jenison 6

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 28, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 12

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 43, Brethren 26

Grand Rapids West Catholic 63, Coopersville 28

Grass Lake 47, Brooklyn Columbia Central 20

Grosse Pointe South 34, Romeo 16

Hanover-Horton 21, Michigan Center 20

Harrison 42, White Cloud 22

Hastings 16, Williamston 12

Hesperia 54, Holton 0

Holland Christian 37, Comstock Park 8

Holt 27, Swartz Creek 7

Houghton Lake 44, Leroy Pine River 27

Howard City Tri-County 56, Grant 6

Howell 49, Canton 14

Hudson 38, Dowagiac Union 16

Hudsonville 14, East Lansing 12

Hudsonville Unity Christian 37, Grayling 7

Ida 21, Whiteford 6

Indian River-Inland Lakes def. Fife Lake Forest Area, forfeit

Ionia 43, Eaton Rapids 7

Iron Mountain 40, Bark River-Harris 6

Jackson 41, Lansing Waverly 12

Kalamazoo Central 48, Sturgis 0

Kalamazoo Hackett 19, Otsego 0

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 32, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0

Kalkaska 20, Morley-Stanwood 14

Kent City 22, Wyoming Godwin Heights 8

Kinde-North Huron 46, Akron-Fairgrove 0

Kingsford 28, Houghton 8

Kingsley 16, Gaylord 0

Laingsburg 12, Perry 6

Lake City 38, Evart 27

Lake Fenton 32, Hillsdale 6

Lake Orion 42, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 13

Lansing Sexton 13, Lansing Catholic 9

Lapeer 49, Lakeland (MI) 28

Lenawee Christian 23, Bellevue 20

Leslie 55, Homer 6

Lincoln Park 27, Wyandotte Roosevelt 6

Lincoln-Alcona 62, Hillman 0

Livonia Churchill 42, Wayne Memorial 0

Lowell 28, Mattawan 0

Lutheran Westland 48, Southfield Christian 0

Macomb Dakota 50, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 6

Macomb Lutheran North 49, Livonia Clarenceville 6

Madison Heights Lamphere 21, Port Huron Northern 13

Mancelona 30, Tawas 22

Manchester 20, Addison 8

Manistee 22, Fremont 12

Manistique 35, Gwinn 0

Maple City Glen Lake 50, Frankfort 7

Marcellus def. Bloomingdale, forfeit

Marine City 55, Madison Heights 14

Marlette 54, Sandusky 44

Marquette 51, Alpena 0

Martin 42, Bridgman 36

Marysville 31, Hazel Park 14

Mason County Central 50, Ludington 43

Mayville 32, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 26

Mendon 66, Britton-Deerfield 14

Menominee 63, Hancock 0

Mesick def. Baldwin, forfeit

Midland Bullock Creek 56, Carrollton 6

Milan 34, Newport Jefferson 20

Milford 21, South Lyon East 6

Millington 54, Shepherd 0

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 36, New Boston Huron 8

Montague 14, Oakridge High School 7

Montrose Hill-McCloy 24, Birch Run 14

Morenci 22, Colon 20

Morrice 44, Merrill 0

Mount Pleasant 34, Saginaw 6

Mount Pleasant 34, Saginaw United 6

Mt Clemens 14, Detroit Community 6

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 61, Engadine 8

Munising 48, Lake Linden-Hubbell 22

Muskegon Heights 44, Bangor 0

Muskegon Mona Shores 21, River Rouge 6

Napoleon 24, Jonesville 22

Negaunee 28, Gladstone 7

New Buffalo def. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, forfeit

Newaygo 21, Stanton Central Montcalm 12

Niles 46, Stevensville Lakeshore 0

North Branch 56, Algonac 0

North Central 58, St Ignace 6

North Muskegon 43, Shelby 7

Northville 35, Plymouth 7

Norway 54, Bessemer 22

Novi 20, Hartland 7

Okemos 35, Clio 0

Ontonagon 72, Rapid River 22

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 47, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 0

Ortonville Brandon 19, Detroit Denby 14

Ovid-Elsie 65, Mt Morris 35

Owosso 56, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 20

Oxford 38, Harper Woods 0

Parchment 42, Coloma 0

Parma Western 30, Traverse City Central 20

Paw Paw 49, Berrien Springs 15

Peck 50, Merritt 20

Petoskey 40, Bay City Western 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Bath 6

Pickford 61, Brimley 6

Pinconning 56, Flint Southwestern 0

Pittsford 48, Burr Oak 20

Pontiac Notre Dame 28, Jackson Lumen Christi 24

Port Huron 24, Warren Fitzgerald 6

Portage Northern 37, Midland 7

Portland 26, Olivet 6

Potterville 36, Dansville 21

Ravenna 29, Hart 6

Reading 30, Quincy 18

Redford Thurston 19, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 12

Redford Union 13, Romulus 0

Reed City 65, Remus Chippewa Hills 30

Reese 14, Waterford Our Lady 9

Richmond 28, Yale 14

Riverview 36, Carleton Airport 7

Rochester Adams 28, Rochester 0

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 35, Detroit Douglass 0

Rockford 28, Muskegon 21

Rogers City 42, Posen 6

Royal Oak Shrine 14, Lutheran Westland 7

Saginaw Heritage 28, Midland Dow 27, OT

Saginaw Nouvel 28, Onsted 6

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 20, St. Louis (MI) 0

Saline 34, Dexter 14

Saugatuck 49, Lakeview 13

Schoolcraft 28, Centreville 6

South Haven 56, Holland 28

South Lyon 16, Waterford Mott 14

Springport 34, Vermontville Maple Valley 6

St Charles 32, Carson City-Crystal 24

St Clair 57, Warren Lincoln 14

St Johns 27, Hamilton 26

St Joseph 36, Edwardsburg 29

St. Clair Shores South Lake 55, New Haven 6

St. Joseph OLL 60, Eau Claire 24

Sterling Heights Stevenson 24, Utica 10

Summit 27, Chandler Park Academy High School 0

Suttons Bay 36, Bear Lake 20

Tol. Christian, Ohio 21, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 0

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 49, Birmingham Brother Rice 28

Traverse City West 35, Grand Haven 20

Troy 35, Pontiac 0

Troy Athens 20, Berkley 0

Union City 33, Stockbridge 20

Unionville-Sebewaing 36, Caro 0

Utica Eisenhower 49, L’Anse Creuse 0

Utica Ford II 25, Warren Woods Tower 6

Vandercook Lake Jackson 43, East Jackson 28

Vicksburg 54, Richland Gull Lake 0

Waldron 30, Litchfield 18

Walled Lake Central 28, Walled Lake Northern 7

Walled Lake Western 63, Waterford Kettering 0

Warren Cousino 28, Grosse Pointe North 22

Warren De La Salle 35, Detroit King 13

Warren Michigan Collegiate 22, Edison 12

Warren Mott 42, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 0

Watervliet 30, Niles Brandywine 8

Wayland Union 21, Sparta 13

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 55, Taylor 8

West Iron County 29, L’Anse 0

Westland John Glenn 21, Dearborn 17

White Pigeon 16, Buchanan 9

Whitehall 54, Muskegon Orchard View 7

Wyoming Lee 28, Grandville Calvin 14

Zeeland West 42, Holland West Ottawa 22

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.