PREP VOLLEYBALL= Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 Minatare…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20

Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20

Minatare def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20

PLV-Allison Weston Tournament=

Pool A=

Bennington (NE) def. Lincoln East, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista South def. Bennington (NE), 25-18, 25-23

Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln East, 2-1

Pool B=

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Millard West, 25-23, 25-20

Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 25-15

Pool C=

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-15, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn South, 30-28, 14-25, 25-17

Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.