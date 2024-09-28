PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Creek Valley def. Banner County, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20
Hay Springs def. Sioux County, 26-24, 26-24, 25-20
Minatare def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20
PLV-Allison Weston Tournament=
Pool A=
Bennington (NE) def. Lincoln East, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19
Papillion-LaVista South def. Bennington (NE), 25-18, 25-23
Papillion-LaVista South def. Lincoln East, 2-1
Pool B=
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-17, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Millard West, 25-23, 25-20
Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 25-15
Pool C=
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Duchesne, 25-15, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn South, 30-28, 14-25, 25-17
Lincoln Southwest def. Omaha Duchesne, 24-26, 26-24, 25-15
