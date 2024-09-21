French leader PSG drops its first points after 1-1 at Reims

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain dropped its first points in the French League when it was held at…

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain dropped its first points in the French League when it was held at Reims to 1-1 on Saturday.

After comfortably winning its first four games, PSG needed an equalizer from substitute Ousmane Dembélé in the 68th minute.

The France winger latched onto a pass from midfielder João Neves and got ahead of defender Sergio Akieme to net from a narrow angle. It was his fourth league goal compared to three in 26 league games last season.

Reims led from the ninth minute when Junya Ito found space down the right and crossed to Japanese countryman Keito Nakamura, who got the better of central defender Marquinhos before shooting home.

Reims almost won the game on a counterattack deep into stoppage time but defender Nhoa Sangui shot over.

Unbeaten Marseille can move level on points with PSG if it wins at bitter rival Lyon on Sunday. No visiting Marseille fans will be allowed in Lyon due to fan clashes between rival groups in recent years.

Also on Saturday, Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova found his scoring touch with two first-half goals but it wasn’t enough as Lille drew at home with Strasbourg 3-3.

The visitors rallied from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 thanks to goals from Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha and in-form Swedish forward Sebastian Nanasi.

But prolific Canada forward Jonathan David held his nerve to convert a late penalty for Lille, rolling the ball softly down the middle as the goalkeeper dived to his left.

Elsewhere, forward M’Bala Nzola scored six minutes into stoppage time to earn Lens a 1-1 draw at Rennes.

The goal was somewhat the fault of veteran Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, who rushed off his line to punch a cross clear but failed to do so and Nzola pounced.

Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo put Rennes ahead from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

