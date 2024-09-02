Freeman hits 2 homers, Ohtani steals 3 bases as Dodgers take 3 of 4 from D-backs with an 11-6 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit two homers and had five RBIs, Shohei Ohtani stole three bases and the Los…

PHOENIX (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit two homers and had five RBIs, Shohei Ohtani stole three bases and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-6 on Monday.

Teoscar Hernández went 5 for 5 to help Los Angeles take three of four games in a crucial series between NL West rivals. The Dodgers — who have won 17 of their last 23 — now have a six-game lead over the D-backs with 24 to play.

Arizona and San Diego are jostling for second place.

“Four-game series on the road, especially against a division rival, to come out with a series win, it’s big,” Freeman said.

Ohtani had two hits and two walks while showing off his speed. He stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches in the seventh inning, bringing his total for the season to a career-high 46. Freeman drove in Ohtani with a sacrifice fly, pushing the Dodgers’ lead to 4-1.

The Japanese superstar is on pace for 50 stolen bases and 50 homers this season. He currently has 44 homers.

“I’m not sure how many games are left, but really looking forward to contributing every time I get to play the game,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Hernández doubled and tripled as part of his five-hit day. Will Smith had a two-run single in the seventh that made it 6-1. Mookie Betts added a two-run double in the eighth, extending the lead to 8-3.

“Some big hits, some big pitching,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Overall, to come out of this series up six games against these guys — we took care of business.”

Dodgers right-hander Jack Flaherty (4-1) gave up one run over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Los Angeles has won four of Flaherty’s six starts since he joined the team via trade from the Detroit Tigers.

The Dodgers never trailed, pushing ahead 3-0 in the third. Betts’ RBI single made it 1-0 and Freeman’s opposite-field, two-run homer made it 3-0. Chris Taylor started the inning with a leadoff double.

Freeman hit his second homer — another two-run shot — in the eighth.

Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez had three hits, including a solo homer. The D-backs pulled to 6-3 in the seventh and had the potential tying run at the plate, but Josh Bell grounded out against Anthony Banda to end the threat.

D-backs lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1) needed 92 pitches to navigate just four innings. He gave up three runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out one. It was his shortest outing in five games this season since returning from a shoulder injury.

“I feel like they took good at-bats early, all four innings,” Rodriguez said. “They got my pitch count pretty high.”

The D-backs’ pitching staff gave up 32 runs in the four-game series. Arizona finished a 2-5 homestand against the Mets and Dodgers.

“We’ve got to be better,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m responsible for it. I’m going to make sure I need to address the things that need to be addressed. There were just too many mistakes in this game today.”

MAKING MOVES

The Dodgers called up RHP Michael Petersen and optioned LHP Justin Wrobleski to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Wrobleski gave up 10 runs over 5 1/3 inning in Sunday’s loss.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was out of the starting lineup after being removed from Sunday’s game with left calf tightness. Lovullo said Gurriel will undergo tests this week in San Francisco. … 1B Christian Walker (oblique) and All-Star 2B Ketel Marte (ankle) could return to the team on the upcoming road trip. … LHP Jordan Montgomery left in the seventh after getting hit in the lower right leg by a hard grounder from Hernández. Lovullo said it was a bruise and Montgomery is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Start a two-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The Angels will throw LHP Reid Detmers (3-6, 6.14 ERA) in the opener. The Dodgers hadn’t announced a starter.

Diamondbacks: Go on the road for a three-game series against San Francisco. Arizona sends RHP Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.22 ERA) to the mound in Tuesday’s opener. The Giants hadn’t announced a starter.

