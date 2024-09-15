Frech defeats Gadecki to capture her first career title in the Guadalajara Open

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Magdalena Frech defeated qualifier Olivia Gadecki 7-6 (5), 6-4 on Sunday to capture her first WTA…

Frech became the fourth Polish woman to win a singles title this century joining Magda Linette, Agnieszka Radwanska and current world No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Frech made her first WTA singles final last July at Prague but the the Guadalajara Open was her maiden WTA 500 final and first on hard courts.

Gadecki arrived in Mexico with just two career wins over top-100 players but she recorded four this week, including a second-round win over world No. 11 Danielle Collins.

The 22-year-old Australian, who is ranked 152nd, narrowly failed to become the first qualifier to win a singles title at WTA 500 level since 2021, when Liudmila Samsonova won at Berlin.

The tournament was played at the Complejo Panamericano de Tenis, in Guadalajara.

