FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Army 1 0 24 7 2 0 66 14 Navy 1 0 38 11 2 0 87 32 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 17 Memphis 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 17 North Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 58 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 41 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 45 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 34 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 86 56 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 35 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 65 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 68 FAU 0 1 7 24 0 2 17 40 Temple 0 1 11 38 0 2 14 89

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 38, Troy 17

Army 24, FAU 7

Kansas St. 34, Tulane 27

Navy 38, Temple 11

North Carolina 38, Charlotte 20

Texas State 49, UTSA 10

East Carolina 20, Old Dominion 14

Rice 69, Texas Southern 7

Arkansas St. 28, Tulsa 24

Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Louisiana-Monroe 32, UAB 6

North Texas 35, Stephen F. Austin 20

Saturday, Sept. 14

Memphis at Florida St., Noon

North Texas at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Tulane at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

UAB at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

FIU at FAU, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 1 0 28 13 2 0 84 13 Syracuse 1 0 31 28 2 0 69 50 Virginia 1 0 31 30 2 0 65 43 Georgia Tech 1 1 52 52 2 1 87 64 California 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 27 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 23 Louisville 0 0 0 0 2 0 111 14 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 26 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 57 37 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 51 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 1 103 49 Clemson 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 54 NC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 72 Stanford 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 41 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 48 Wake Forest 0 1 30 31 1 1 75 44 Florida St. 0 2 34 52 0 2 34 52

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 18, SMU 15

Duke 26, Northwestern 20

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse 31, Georgia Tech 28

Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 27

North Carolina 38, Charlotte 20

Boston College 56, Duquesne 0

Louisville 49, Jacksonville St. 14

California 21, Auburn 14

Virginia Tech 31, Marshall 14

Miami 56, Florida A&M 9

Virginia 31, Wake Forest 30

Stanford 41, Cal Poly 7

Tennessee 51, NC State 10

Clemson 66, Appalachian St. 20

Saturday, Sept. 14

Louisiana Tech at NC State, Noon

Memphis at Florida St., Noon

Boston College at Missouri, 12:45 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

VMI at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC Central at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Uconn at Duke, 6 p.m.

Mississippi at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Maryland at Virginia, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 49 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 30 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 28 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 22 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 33 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 51 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 79 27 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 102 17 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 0 72 12 Baylor 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 26 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 48 Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 54 Kansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 26 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 88 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 48 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 2 19 43

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 18, SMU 15

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 27

Oklahoma St. 39, Arkansas 31

Kansas St. 34, Tulane 27

Utah 23, Baylor 12

Iowa St. 20, Iowa 19

West Virginia 49, Albany (NY) 14

UCF 45, Sam Houston St. 14

Illinois 23, Kansas 17

Nebraska 28, Colorado 10

Oklahoma 16, Houston 12

TCU 45, LIU Brooklyn 0

Arizona 22, N. Arizona 10

Washington St. 37, Texas Tech 16

Arizona St. 30, Mississippi St. 23

Thursday, Sept. 12

Arizona St. at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

UNLV at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, Noon

North Texas at Texas Tech, Noon

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.

UCF at TCU, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.

BYU at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 1 0 43 16 1 1 46 51 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 107 62 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 1 74 62 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 37 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 48 Montana 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 51 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 28 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 53 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 68 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 66 Portland St. 0 1 16 43 0 2 46 113 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 54 88

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho 17, Wyoming 13

Idaho St. 50, W. Oregon 10

Drake 35, E. Washington 32

North Dakota 27, Montana 24

Colorado St. 38, N. Colorado 17

Stanford 41, Cal Poly 7

Montana St. 41, Maine 24

Weber St. 43, Portland St. 16

UC Davis 36, Texas A&M Commerce 22

Fresno St. 46, Sacramento St. 30

Arizona 22, N. Arizona 10

Saturday, Sept. 14

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at Portland St., 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Idaho, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 1 0 45 42 2 1 98 80 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 42 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 65 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 73 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 34 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 82 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 80 UT Martin 0 1 42 45 0 2 48 86 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 131

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 77, W. Illinois 3

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3

N. Dakota St. 52, Tennessee St. 3

James Madison 13, Gardner-Webb 6

Charleston Southern 24, Furman 20

Cent. Arkansas 34, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13

SE Missouri 45, UT Martin 42

E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 20

Saturday, Sept. 14

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 1 0 27 24 2 0 43 34 Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 17 Indiana 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 10 Nebraska 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 17 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 108 6 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 48 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 68 39 Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 0 49 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 24 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 20 UCLA 0 0 0 0 1 0 16 13 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 12 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 0 55 27 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 20 Maryland 0 1 24 27 1 1 74 34 Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 41 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 19 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 32

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 77, W. Illinois 3

Duke 26, Northwestern 20

Saturday’s Games

Texas 31, Michigan 12

Penn St. 34, Bowling Green 27

Rutgers 49, Akron 17

Minnesota 48, Rhode Island 0

Michigan St. 27, Maryland 24

Wisconsin 27, South Dakota 13

Washington 30, E. Michigan 9

Iowa St. 20, Iowa 19

Illinois 23, Kansas 17

Ohio St. 56, W. Michigan 0

Nebraska 28, Colorado 10

Oregon 37, Boise St. 34

Southern Cal 48, Utah St. 0

Saturday, Sept. 14

Arkansas St. at Michigan, Noon

Alabama at Wisconsin, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Illinois, Noon

Nevada at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Washington St. at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Indiana at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

N. Iowa at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Maryland at Virginia, 8 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 0 0 0 0 1 0 48 17 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 20 Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 70 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 65 Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 57 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 45 Hampton 0 0 0 0 1 1 61 51 Maine 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 55 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 65 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 77 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 65 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 1 1 40 55 Towson 0 0 0 0 1 1 34 47 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 47 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 2 62 82 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 60

___

Saturday’s Games

Lafayette 40, Monmouth (NJ) 35

Minnesota 48, Rhode Island 0

Campbell 24, W. Carolina 16

New Hampshire 21, Holy Cross 20

Wofford 26, Richmond 19

Stony Brook 37, Stonehill 10

Bryant 21, Franklin Pierce 17

Towson 14, Morgan St. 9

Hampton 33, Virginia Union 21

Villanova 28, Colgate 3

Elon 41, NC Central 19

West Virginia 49, Albany (NY) 14

NC A&T 27, Winston-Salem 20

Coastal Carolina 40, William & Mary 21

Montana St. 41, Maine 24

Saturday, Sept. 14

Stony Brook at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Delaware at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Towson at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Idaho, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Elon, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Wofford, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 1 0 30 24 2 0 71 48 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 0 25 17 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 47 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 77 New Mexico St. 0 1 24 30 1 1 47 46 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 59 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 63 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 104 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 62 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 67

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 49, Jacksonville St. 14

Mississippi 52, Middle Tennessee 3

FIU 52, Cent. Michigan 16

UCF 45, Sam Houston St. 14

W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 0

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Kennesaw St. 10

S. Utah 27, UTEP 24

Liberty 30, New Mexico St. 24

Saturday, Sept. 14

Louisiana Tech at NC State, Noon

FIU at FAU, 6 p.m.

UTEP at Liberty, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

IAA INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 1 1 25 20 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 84

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 63, Merrimack 17

Sacred Heart 10, St. Anselm 3

Saturday, Sept. 14

Georgetown at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 1 68 51 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 51 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 58 Akron 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 101 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 78 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 13

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 42 34 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 0 70 29 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 33 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 82 62 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 44 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 84

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 49, Akron 17

Penn St. 34, Bowling Green 27

Ball St. 42, Missouri St. 34

St. Francis (Pa.) 23, Kent St. 17

Toledo 38, Umass 23

Washington 30, E. Michigan 9

N. Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14

Ohio 27, South Alabama 20

FIU 52, Cent. Michigan 16

Missouri 38, Buffalo 0

Ohio St. 56, W. Michigan 0

Saturday, Sept. 14

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), Noon

Cent. Michigan at Illinois, Noon

Umass at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Ball St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Colgate at Akron, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 31 50 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 75 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 39 42 NC Central 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 65 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 42 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 89

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State 23, The Citadel 20

Norfolk St. 28, Virginia St. 23

Elon 41, NC Central 19

Towson 14, Morgan St. 9

Howard 32, Mercyhurst 31

Saturday, Sept. 14

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.

Wagner at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

NC Central at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 17 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 24 57 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 34 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 45 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 68 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 58 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 30 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 49 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 76 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 58 71 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 70

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 59, Valparaiso 25

Ball St. 42, Missouri St. 34

N. Iowa 17, St. Thomas (Minn.) 10

N. Dakota St. 52, Tennessee St. 3

Wisconsin 27, South Dakota 13

Butler 19, Murray St. 17

S. Dakota St. 45, Incarnate Word 24

North Dakota 27, Montana 24

Illinois St. 24, North Alabama 17

E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 20

S. Illinois 31, Austin Peay 17

Saturday, Sept. 14

W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

Dayton at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Augustana (SD) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 1 0 17 7 2 0 59 31 UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 21 Air Force 0 1 7 17 1 1 28 23 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 90 82 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 38 69 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 60 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 30 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 35 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 62 Nevada 0 0 0 0 1 2 69 75 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 2 70 96 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 65

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 72, Utah Tech 14

Idaho 17, Wyoming 13

San Jose St. 17, Air Force 7

Colorado St. 38, N. Colorado 17

Georgia Southern 20, Nevada 17

Fresno St. 46, Sacramento St. 30

Oregon 37, Boise St. 34

Oregon St. 21, San Diego St. 0

Southern Cal 48, Utah St. 0

Friday, Sept. 13

UNLV at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Nevada at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Hawaii at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

BYU at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at California, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 69 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 33 35 Wagner 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 56 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 105 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 72 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 59 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 37

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 49, Wagner 13

St. Francis (Pa.) 23, Kent St. 17

Boston College 56, Duquesne 0

Stony Brook 37, Stonehill 10

Edinboro 23, Robert Morris 21

CCSU 33, Fordham 3

Howard 32, Mercyhurst 31

TCU 45, LIU Brooklyn 0

Saturday, Sept. 14

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, Noon

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Wagner at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 15 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 107 46

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 37, Texas Tech 16

Oregon St. 21, San Diego St. 0

Saturday, Sept. 14

Washington vs. Washington St. at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgetown 0 0 0 0 2 0 77 34 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 77 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 53 65 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 1 1 56 55 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 45 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 74 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 41

___

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 49, Wagner 13

Lafayette 40, Monmouth (NJ) 35

Georgetown 31, Marist 10

Bucknell 35, VMI 28

New Hampshire 21, Holy Cross 20

Villanova 28, Colgate 3

CCSU 33, Fordham 3

Saturday, Sept. 14

Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bryant, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Akron, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 2 0 59 24 Dayton 0 0 0 0 1 0 18 10 Drake 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 32 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 17 San Diego 0 0 0 0 2 0 53 28 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 3 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 60 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 77 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 31 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 51 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 94

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown 31, Marist 10

N. Iowa 17, St. Thomas (Minn.) 10

Youngstown St. 59, Valparaiso 25

San Diego 26, Cent. Washington 7

Morehead St. 48, Kentucky Christian 7

Stetson 35, Warner University 0

Davidson 49, Catawba 14

Presbyterian 31, Erskine 14

Butler 19, Murray St. 17

Drake 35, E. Washington 32

Saturday, Sept. 14

Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Black Hills St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Stetson at Furman, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Hanover at Butler, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Point (Ga.) at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Carolina 1 0 31 6 2 0 54 25 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 105 16 Georgia 0 0 0 0 2 0 82 6 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 128 3 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 2 0 67 15 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 120 13 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 12 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 27 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 101 39 Auburn 0 0 0 0 1 1 87 24 Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 62 48 Kentucky 0 1 6 31 1 1 37 31 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 48 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 37 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 33

___

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 39, Arkansas 31

Texas 31, Michigan 12

Texas A&M 52, McNeese St. 10

Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3

South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6

California 21, Auburn 14

Mississippi 52, Middle Tennessee 3

Florida 45, Samford 7

Alabama 42, South Florida 16

Missouri 38, Buffalo 0

Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn St. 0

LSU 44, Nicholls 21

Tennessee 51, NC State 10

Oklahoma 16, Houston 12

Arizona St. 30, Mississippi St. 23

Saturday, Sept. 14

Alabama at Wisconsin, Noon

LSU at South Carolina, Noon

Boston College at Missouri, 12:45 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Mississippi at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 12 Wofford 0 0 0 0 2 0 47 39 ETSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 38 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 1 1 42 44 Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 2 24 93 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 100 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 83 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 76 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 37 62

___

Saturday’s Games

SC State 23, The Citadel 20

Campbell 24, W. Carolina 16

Bucknell 35, VMI 28

Mercer 31, Bethune-Cookman 2

Wofford 26, Richmond 19

ETSU 61, Virginia-Wise 0

Charleston Southern 24, Furman 20

Georgia St. 24, Chattanooga 21

Florida 45, Samford 7

Saturday, Sept. 14

North Greenville at The Citadel, Noon

Stetson at Furman, 2 p.m.

VMI at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Elon, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 52 Lamar 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 48 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 1 97 35 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 85 Houston Christian 0 0 0 0 0 2 25 94 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 69 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 59 99 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 10 87 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 2 36 81

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 52, McNeese St. 10

Tarleton St. 35, Houston Christian 18

Lamar 28, MVSU 14

Prairie View 37, Northwestern St. 31

Southern Miss. 35, SE Louisiana 10

S. Dakota St. 45, Incarnate Word 24

North Texas 35, Stephen F. Austin 20

LSU 44, Nicholls 21

UC Davis 36, Texas A&M Commerce 22

Thursday, Sept. 12

Northwestern St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Louisiana College at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.

Weber St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

E. Washington at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 55 97 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 80 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 34 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 37 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 79 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 69

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas Southern 1 0 27 9 1 1 34 78 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 70 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 47 60 Prairie View 0 1 9 27 1 1 46 58 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 1 49 31 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 96

___

Saturday’s Games

Mercer 31, Bethune-Cookman 2

Alabama St. 24, Miles 3

Miami 56, Florida A&M 9

Grambling St. 37, Tuskegee 20

Southern U. 42, Savannah St. 10

Jackson St. 58, Lane 7

Alabama A&M 49, Kentucky St. 7

Rice 69, Texas Southern 7

Lamar 28, MVSU 14

Prairie View 37, Northwestern St. 31

Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn St. 0

Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Arkansas Baptist 0

Saturday, Sept. 14

Prairie View at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Edward Waters at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

MVSU at Murray St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 0 95 48 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 43 13 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 76 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 73 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 56 Marshall 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 34 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 2 33 43

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 55 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 20 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 20 Texas State 0 0 0 0 2 0 83 37 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 1 35 41 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 2 58 79 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 2 43 66

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 38, Troy 17

Texas State 49, UTSA 10

Virginia Tech 31, Marshall 14

East Carolina 20, Old Dominion 14

James Madison 13, Gardner-Webb 6

Ohio 27, South Alabama 20

Coastal Carolina 40, William & Mary 21

Southern Miss. 35, SE Louisiana 10

Louisiana-Monroe 32, UAB 6

Georgia St. 24, Chattanooga 21

Arkansas St. 28, Tulsa 24

Georgia Southern 20, Nevada 17

Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Kennesaw St. 10

Clemson 66, Appalachian St. 20

Thursday, Sept. 12

Arizona St. at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Arkansas St. at Michigan, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.

Troy at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 1 0 38 24 1 1 89 76 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 64 86 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 47 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 73 West Georgia 0 1 24 38 1 1 62 67 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 93 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 87 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 3 32 101 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 103

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 72, Utah Tech 14

S. Illinois 31, Austin Peay 17

Illinois St. 24, North Alabama 17

W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 0

Cent. Arkansas 34, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13

Tarleton St. 35, Houston Christian 18

Abilene Christian 38, West Georgia 24

S. Utah 27, UTEP 24

Saturday, Sept. 14

Abilene Christian at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

West Georgia at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 1 1 37 29 Uconn 1 1 70 67 Umass 0 2 37 66

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn 63, Merrimack 17

N. Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14

Toledo 38, Umass 23

Saturday, Sept. 14

Umass at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at Duke, 6 p.m.

