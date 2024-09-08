FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|1
|0
|24
|7
|2
|0
|66
|14
|Navy
|1
|0
|38
|11
|2
|0
|87
|32
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|17
|Memphis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|17
|North Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|58
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|41
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|45
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|34
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|86
|56
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|35
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|65
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|68
|FAU
|0
|1
|7
|24
|0
|2
|17
|40
|Temple
|0
|1
|11
|38
|0
|2
|14
|89
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 38, Troy 17
Army 24, FAU 7
Kansas St. 34, Tulane 27
Navy 38, Temple 11
North Carolina 38, Charlotte 20
Texas State 49, UTSA 10
East Carolina 20, Old Dominion 14
Rice 69, Texas Southern 7
Arkansas St. 28, Tulsa 24
Alabama 42, South Florida 16
Louisiana-Monroe 32, UAB 6
North Texas 35, Stephen F. Austin 20
Saturday, Sept. 14
Memphis at Florida St., Noon
North Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Tulane at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
Appalachian St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
UAB at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
FIU at FAU, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|1
|0
|28
|13
|2
|0
|84
|13
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|28
|2
|0
|69
|50
|Virginia
|1
|0
|31
|30
|2
|0
|65
|43
|Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|1
|87
|64
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|27
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|23
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|111
|14
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|26
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|57
|37
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|51
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|49
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|54
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|72
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|41
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|48
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|30
|31
|1
|1
|75
|44
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|34
|52
|0
|2
|34
|52
___
Friday’s Games
BYU 18, SMU 15
Duke 26, Northwestern 20
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse 31, Georgia Tech 28
Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 27
North Carolina 38, Charlotte 20
Boston College 56, Duquesne 0
Louisville 49, Jacksonville St. 14
California 21, Auburn 14
Virginia Tech 31, Marshall 14
Miami 56, Florida A&M 9
Virginia 31, Wake Forest 30
Stanford 41, Cal Poly 7
Tennessee 51, NC State 10
Clemson 66, Appalachian St. 20
Saturday, Sept. 14
Louisiana Tech at NC State, Noon
Memphis at Florida St., Noon
Boston College at Missouri, 12:45 p.m.
Ball St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
VMI at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
NC Central at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Uconn at Duke, 6 p.m.
Mississippi at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Maryland at Virginia, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|49
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|30
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|28
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|22
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|33
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|51
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|79
|27
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|102
|17
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|72
|12
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|26
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|48
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|54
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|26
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|88
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|48
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|43
___
Friday’s Games
BYU 18, SMU 15
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 28, Cincinnati 27
Oklahoma St. 39, Arkansas 31
Kansas St. 34, Tulane 27
Utah 23, Baylor 12
Iowa St. 20, Iowa 19
West Virginia 49, Albany (NY) 14
UCF 45, Sam Houston St. 14
Illinois 23, Kansas 17
Nebraska 28, Colorado 10
Oklahoma 16, Houston 12
TCU 45, LIU Brooklyn 0
Arizona 22, N. Arizona 10
Washington St. 37, Texas Tech 16
Arizona St. 30, Mississippi St. 23
Thursday, Sept. 12
Arizona St. at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
UNLV at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Oklahoma St. at Tulsa, Noon
North Texas at Texas Tech, Noon
West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.
UCF at TCU, 7:30 p.m.
Air Force at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 8 p.m.
BYU at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|43
|16
|1
|1
|46
|51
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|107
|62
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|74
|62
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|37
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|48
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|51
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|28
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|53
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|68
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|66
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|16
|43
|0
|2
|46
|113
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|54
|88
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho 17, Wyoming 13
Idaho St. 50, W. Oregon 10
Drake 35, E. Washington 32
North Dakota 27, Montana 24
Colorado St. 38, N. Colorado 17
Stanford 41, Cal Poly 7
Montana St. 41, Maine 24
Weber St. 43, Portland St. 16
UC Davis 36, Texas A&M Commerce 22
Fresno St. 46, Sacramento St. 30
Arizona 22, N. Arizona 10
Saturday, Sept. 14
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
South Dakota at Portland St., 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Idaho, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
W. Oregon at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|1
|0
|45
|42
|2
|1
|98
|80
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|42
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|65
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|73
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|34
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|82
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|80
|UT Martin
|0
|1
|42
|45
|0
|2
|48
|86
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|131
___
Friday’s Games
Indiana 77, W. Illinois 3
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3
N. Dakota St. 52, Tennessee St. 3
James Madison 13, Gardner-Webb 6
Charleston Southern 24, Furman 20
Cent. Arkansas 34, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13
SE Missouri 45, UT Martin 42
E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 20
Saturday, Sept. 14
W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
North Alabama at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|1
|0
|27
|24
|2
|0
|43
|34
|Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|17
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|10
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|17
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|108
|6
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|48
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|68
|39
|Purdue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|49
|0
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|24
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|20
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|13
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|12
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|55
|27
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|20
|Maryland
|0
|1
|24
|27
|1
|1
|74
|34
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|41
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|19
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|32
___
Friday’s Games
Indiana 77, W. Illinois 3
Duke 26, Northwestern 20
Saturday’s Games
Texas 31, Michigan 12
Penn St. 34, Bowling Green 27
Rutgers 49, Akron 17
Minnesota 48, Rhode Island 0
Michigan St. 27, Maryland 24
Wisconsin 27, South Dakota 13
Washington 30, E. Michigan 9
Iowa St. 20, Iowa 19
Illinois 23, Kansas 17
Ohio St. 56, W. Michigan 0
Nebraska 28, Colorado 10
Oregon 37, Boise St. 34
Southern Cal 48, Utah St. 0
Saturday, Sept. 14
Arkansas St. at Michigan, Noon
Alabama at Wisconsin, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Illinois, Noon
Nevada at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Washington vs. Washington St. at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Indiana at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
N. Iowa at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Maryland at Virginia, 8 p.m.
COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|48
|17
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|20
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|70
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|65
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|57
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|45
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|61
|51
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|55
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|65
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|77
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|65
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|55
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|47
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|47
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|62
|82
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|60
___
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette 40, Monmouth (NJ) 35
Minnesota 48, Rhode Island 0
Campbell 24, W. Carolina 16
New Hampshire 21, Holy Cross 20
Wofford 26, Richmond 19
Stony Brook 37, Stonehill 10
Bryant 21, Franklin Pierce 17
Towson 14, Morgan St. 9
Hampton 33, Virginia Union 21
Villanova 28, Colgate 3
Elon 41, NC Central 19
West Virginia 49, Albany (NY) 14
NC A&T 27, Winston-Salem 20
Coastal Carolina 40, William & Mary 21
Montana St. 41, Maine 24
Saturday, Sept. 14
Stony Brook at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Delaware at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Towson at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Idaho, 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at Elon, 6 p.m.
Campbell at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Wofford, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|1
|0
|30
|24
|2
|0
|71
|48
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|17
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|47
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|77
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|24
|30
|1
|1
|47
|46
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|59
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|63
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|104
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|62
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|67
___
Saturday’s Games
Louisville 49, Jacksonville St. 14
Mississippi 52, Middle Tennessee 3
FIU 52, Cent. Michigan 16
UCF 45, Sam Houston St. 14
W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 0
Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Kennesaw St. 10
S. Utah 27, UTEP 24
Liberty 30, New Mexico St. 24
Saturday, Sept. 14
Louisiana Tech at NC State, Noon
FIU at FAU, 6 p.m.
UTEP at Liberty, 6 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
IAA INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|20
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|84
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 63, Merrimack 17
Sacred Heart 10, St. Anselm 3
Saturday, Sept. 14
Georgetown at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|68
|51
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|51
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|58
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|101
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|78
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|13
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|42
|34
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|70
|29
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|33
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|82
|62
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|44
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|84
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 49, Akron 17
Penn St. 34, Bowling Green 27
Ball St. 42, Missouri St. 34
St. Francis (Pa.) 23, Kent St. 17
Toledo 38, Umass 23
Washington 30, E. Michigan 9
N. Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14
Ohio 27, South Alabama 20
FIU 52, Cent. Michigan 16
Missouri 38, Buffalo 0
Ohio St. 56, W. Michigan 0
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), Noon
Cent. Michigan at Illinois, Noon
Umass at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Ball St. at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Colgate at Akron, 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|50
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|75
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|42
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|65
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|42
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|89
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State 23, The Citadel 20
Norfolk St. 28, Virginia St. 23
Elon 41, NC Central 19
Towson 14, Morgan St. 9
Howard 32, Mercyhurst 31
Saturday, Sept. 14
Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.
Wagner at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
NC Central at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|52
|17
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|57
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|34
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|45
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|68
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|58
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|30
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|49
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|76
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|71
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|70
___
Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 59, Valparaiso 25
Ball St. 42, Missouri St. 34
N. Iowa 17, St. Thomas (Minn.) 10
N. Dakota St. 52, Tennessee St. 3
Wisconsin 27, South Dakota 13
Butler 19, Murray St. 17
S. Dakota St. 45, Incarnate Word 24
North Dakota 27, Montana 24
Illinois St. 24, North Alabama 17
E. Illinois 27, Indiana St. 20
S. Illinois 31, Austin Peay 17
Saturday, Sept. 14
W. Illinois at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
Dayton at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Augustana (SD) at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|7
|2
|0
|59
|31
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|21
|Air Force
|0
|1
|7
|17
|1
|1
|28
|23
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|90
|82
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|69
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|60
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|30
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|35
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|62
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|69
|75
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|70
|96
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|65
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 72, Utah Tech 14
Idaho 17, Wyoming 13
San Jose St. 17, Air Force 7
Colorado St. 38, N. Colorado 17
Georgia Southern 20, Nevada 17
Fresno St. 46, Sacramento St. 30
Oregon 37, Boise St. 34
Oregon St. 21, San Diego St. 0
Southern Cal 48, Utah St. 0
Friday, Sept. 13
UNLV at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Nevada at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Utah at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at San Jose St., 7 p.m.
Hawaii at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Air Force at Baylor, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
BYU at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at California, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|69
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|35
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|56
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|105
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|72
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|59
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|37
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 49, Wagner 13
St. Francis (Pa.) 23, Kent St. 17
Boston College 56, Duquesne 0
Stony Brook 37, Stonehill 10
Edinboro 23, Robert Morris 21
CCSU 33, Fordham 3
Howard 32, Mercyhurst 31
TCU 45, LIU Brooklyn 0
Saturday, Sept. 14
Mercyhurst at Robert Morris, Noon
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Wagner at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
Stonehill at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|15
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|46
___
Saturday’s Games
Washington St. 37, Texas Tech 16
Oregon St. 21, San Diego St. 0
Saturday, Sept. 14
Washington vs. Washington St. at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 3:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|77
|34
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|77
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|53
|65
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|56
|55
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|45
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|74
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|41
___
Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 49, Wagner 13
Lafayette 40, Monmouth (NJ) 35
Georgetown 31, Marist 10
Bucknell 35, VMI 28
New Hampshire 21, Holy Cross 20
Villanova 28, Colgate 3
CCSU 33, Fordham 3
Saturday, Sept. 14
Lehigh at LIU Brooklyn, Noon
Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Bryant, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Akron, 6 p.m.
Merrimack at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|59
|24
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|10
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|32
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|17
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|53
|28
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|3
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|60
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|77
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|31
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|51
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|94
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgetown 31, Marist 10
N. Iowa 17, St. Thomas (Minn.) 10
Youngstown St. 59, Valparaiso 25
San Diego 26, Cent. Washington 7
Morehead St. 48, Kentucky Christian 7
Stetson 35, Warner University 0
Davidson 49, Catawba 14
Presbyterian 31, Erskine 14
Butler 19, Murray St. 17
Drake 35, E. Washington 32
Saturday, Sept. 14
Marist at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Black Hills St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Stetson at Furman, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Hanover at Butler, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Point (Ga.) at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|31
|6
|2
|0
|54
|25
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|105
|16
|Georgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|82
|6
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|128
|3
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|0
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|67
|15
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|120
|13
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|12
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|27
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|101
|39
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|87
|24
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|62
|48
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|6
|31
|1
|1
|37
|31
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|48
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|37
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|33
___
Saturday’s Games
Oklahoma St. 39, Arkansas 31
Texas 31, Michigan 12
Texas A&M 52, McNeese St. 10
Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3
South Carolina 31, Kentucky 6
California 21, Auburn 14
Mississippi 52, Middle Tennessee 3
Florida 45, Samford 7
Alabama 42, South Florida 16
Missouri 38, Buffalo 0
Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn St. 0
LSU 44, Nicholls 21
Tennessee 51, NC State 10
Oklahoma 16, Houston 12
Arizona St. 30, Mississippi St. 23
Saturday, Sept. 14
Alabama at Wisconsin, Noon
LSU at South Carolina, Noon
Boston College at Missouri, 12:45 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
Mississippi at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Kent St. at Tennessee, 7:45 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|12
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|47
|39
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|38
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|42
|44
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|93
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|100
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|83
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|76
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|62
___
Saturday’s Games
SC State 23, The Citadel 20
Campbell 24, W. Carolina 16
Bucknell 35, VMI 28
Mercer 31, Bethune-Cookman 2
Wofford 26, Richmond 19
ETSU 61, Virginia-Wise 0
Charleston Southern 24, Furman 20
Georgia St. 24, Chattanooga 21
Florida 45, Samford 7
Saturday, Sept. 14
North Greenville at The Citadel, Noon
Stetson at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at ETSU, 5:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at Elon, 6 p.m.
Mercer at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
William & Mary at Wofford, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|52
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|48
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|97
|35
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|85
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|94
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|69
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|59
|99
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|87
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|81
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas A&M 52, McNeese St. 10
Tarleton St. 35, Houston Christian 18
Lamar 28, MVSU 14
Prairie View 37, Northwestern St. 31
Southern Miss. 35, SE Louisiana 10
S. Dakota St. 45, Incarnate Word 24
North Texas 35, Stephen F. Austin 20
LSU 44, Nicholls 21
UC Davis 36, Texas A&M Commerce 22
Thursday, Sept. 12
Northwestern St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Louisiana College at Houston Christian, 7 p.m.
Weber St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
E. Washington at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|55
|97
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|80
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|34
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|37
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|79
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|69
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas Southern
|1
|0
|27
|9
|1
|1
|34
|78
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|70
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|47
|60
|Prairie View
|0
|1
|9
|27
|1
|1
|46
|58
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|49
|31
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|96
___
Saturday’s Games
Mercer 31, Bethune-Cookman 2
Alabama St. 24, Miles 3
Miami 56, Florida A&M 9
Grambling St. 37, Tuskegee 20
Southern U. 42, Savannah St. 10
Jackson St. 58, Lane 7
Alabama A&M 49, Kentucky St. 7
Rice 69, Texas Southern 7
Lamar 28, MVSU 14
Prairie View 37, Northwestern St. 31
Vanderbilt 55, Alcorn St. 0
Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Arkansas Baptist 0
Saturday, Sept. 14
Prairie View at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Edward Waters at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at W. Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.
MVSU at Murray St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|95
|48
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|43
|13
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|76
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|73
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|56
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|34
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|43
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|55
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|20
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|20
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|83
|37
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|41
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|58
|79
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|66
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 38, Troy 17
Texas State 49, UTSA 10
Virginia Tech 31, Marshall 14
East Carolina 20, Old Dominion 14
James Madison 13, Gardner-Webb 6
Ohio 27, South Alabama 20
Coastal Carolina 40, William & Mary 21
Southern Miss. 35, SE Louisiana 10
Louisiana-Monroe 32, UAB 6
Georgia St. 24, Chattanooga 21
Arkansas St. 28, Tulsa 24
Georgia Southern 20, Nevada 17
Louisiana-Lafayette 34, Kennesaw St. 10
Clemson 66, Appalachian St. 20
Thursday, Sept. 12
Arizona St. at Texas State, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at South Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Arkansas St. at Michigan, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Temple, 2 p.m.
Troy at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Appalachian St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
SC State at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
South Florida at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|38
|24
|1
|1
|89
|76
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|64
|86
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|47
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|73
|West Georgia
|0
|1
|24
|38
|1
|1
|62
|67
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|93
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|87
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|101
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|103
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV 72, Utah Tech 14
S. Illinois 31, Austin Peay 17
Illinois St. 24, North Alabama 17
W. Kentucky 31, E. Kentucky 0
Cent. Arkansas 34, Lindenwood (Mo.) 13
Tarleton St. 35, Houston Christian 18
Abilene Christian 38, West Georgia 24
S. Utah 27, UTEP 24
Saturday, Sept. 14
Abilene Christian at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.
West Georgia at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
UC Davis at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|37
|29
|Uconn
|1
|1
|70
|67
|Umass
|0
|2
|37
|66
___
Saturday’s Games
Uconn 63, Merrimack 17
N. Illinois 16, Notre Dame 14
Toledo 38, Umass 23
Saturday, Sept. 14
Umass at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Notre Dame at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at Duke, 6 p.m.
