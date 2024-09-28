Fast starters: Brentford scores inside the first minute for third straight Premier League game

LONDON (AP) — Brentford is getting used to making rapid starts to English Premier League games. Bryan Mbeumo volleyed home…

Bryan Mbeumo volleyed home after 37 seconds to give Brentford the lead in the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday and ensure his team became the first in Premier League history to score in the opening minute in three consecutive games.

Yoane Wissa scored after just 22 seconds in Brentford’s 2-1 loss at Manchester City on Sept. 14 and Mbeumo netted inside 23 seconds in a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

So what is Brentford manager Thomas Frank’s secret?

“I can’t tell you,” Frank said, smiling.

“It must be a world record,” he added, “three games in a row under 40 seconds — it’s unbelievable.”

