Alcaraz rolls into Barcelona semifinals but titleholder Ruud knocked out by Rune

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz earned his season-best eighth straight win after beating Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-3 in the Barcelona Open quarterfinals on Friday.

Coming off his first Monte Carlo Masters title, Alcaraz’s next obstacle to a third Barcelona title was Arthur Fils.

Fils reached his first semifinal of the year when four-time Barcelona finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas retired after losing the first two games.

The injury was unspecified but Fils suspected it was Tsisipas’ back.

Fils is at a career-high 13th ranking and could crack the top-10 for the first time if he wins the tournament.

Making the final would be enough for Holger Rune, at 11th, to return to the top 10.

His chances improved after he knocked out defending champion Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2.

Ruud didn’t help himself with 29 unforced errors.

“I played on my terms and I was really explosive, this is how I want to play,” Rune said.

Rune will face Karen Khachanov, who defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 7-5 from 5-2 down in the last set.

