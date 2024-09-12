Everton holding ‘positive’ talks with Textor over American’s potential purchase of club

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has engaged in “positive conversations” with John Textor in relation to the American businessman’s potential…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has engaged in “positive conversations” with John Textor in relation to the American businessman’s potential purchase of the club, the English team said on Thursday.

Textor, a 58-year-old digital media and entertainment entrepreneur, said last month he wanted to sell his stake in Crystal Palace — one of the many teams under his ownership — so that he can purchase Premier League rival Everton.

“While positive conversations and progress continues to be made with Mr. Textor to formalize any deal with him, there remains some work to be done to complete the transaction,” Everton said in a statement.

Everton was moved to comment on the talks after Textor gave an interview with Sky Sports News in Britain on Wednesday, saying he is confident everything could be completed before his exclusivity agreement with the club expires on Nov. 30.

“Nobody wakes up and thinks, ‘I get to buy Everton,’” Textor said. “But if you decide football is what you want in your life and then somebody comes along and asks you if you want to become the owner of Everton, it’s like someone asking you if you want to be president of the United States. Of course you do.”

In the interview with Sky Sports News, Textor denied he has held any talks with prospective candidates to replace Everton manager Sean Dyche and also said he would prefer not to leave Goodison Park to move to a new home at Bramley-Moore Dock, even though he recognizes the financial opportunities the new stadium offers.

“The comments made by Mr. Textor merely represent his personal view on club matters,” Everton said in its statement.

“Everyone at the club is staying focused on providing the best support possible to Sean and the squad as we head into the weekend’s fixture (at Aston Villa in the Premier League).”

Textor’s Eagle Football company is the latest party to be granted a period of exclusivity about taking over Everton, after the club’s previous talks with 777 Partners and the Friedkin Group fell through.

Textor also owns teams in Belgium ( RWD Molenbeek ), Brazil (Botafogo) and France (Lyon) as part of his multi-club model that is becoming more common in soccer.

Textor cannot have a stake in two Premier League clubs at the same time, so would have to sell his Palace shares before purchasing Everton.

