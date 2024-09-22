Elias Manoel scores in 7th minute of stoppage time for Red Bulls in 2-2 tie with Atlanta United

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time Saturday night, Dante Vanzeir added a…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time Saturday night, Dante Vanzeir added a goal for New York Red Bulls in a 2-2 tie with Atlanta United.

Manoel, who came in place of Vanzeir in the 76th minute, put away a one-touch finish off an entry by Julian Hall to cap the scoring. The 22-year-old Manoel had a penalty kick stopped by goalkeeper Brad Guzan in the 88th. Hall — at 16 years, 181 days old — became the third-youngest player in MLS history to record an assist.

Dante Vanzeir opened the scoring when he redirected a first-touch pass from John Tolkin into the net to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute.

Alexey Miranchuck converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1 at halftime. Miranchuk, Atlanta’s designated player signing during the summer transfer window, has scored two goals in five appearances, four starts.

Edwin Mosquera ran from near midfield down the left side, cut back to evade a defender at the corner of the penalty area and then bent a rising shot inside the back post and beyond the outstretched arm of goalkeeper Carlos Coronel into the corner of the net to make it 2-1 in the second minute of stoppage time.

New York (10-6-14), which had 60% possession and outshot Atlanta 22-10, is winless in five consecutive games following and eight-game unbeaten streak.

Guzan finished with eight saves for Atlanta (8-13-9).

