Draw for UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw on Friday for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage. Group A: Lyon (France), Wolfsburg…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw on Friday for the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.

Group A: Lyon (France), Wolfsburg (Germany), Roma (Italy), Galatasaray (Turkey).

Group B: Chelsea (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Twente (Netherlands), Celtic (Scotland).

Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Arsenal (England), Juventus (Italy), Vålerenga (Norway).

Group D: Barcelona (Spain), Manchester City (England), St. Pölten (Austria), Hammarby (Sweden).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.