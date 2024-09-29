Dodgers visit the Rockies on 4-game road win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-64, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-100, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-64, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (61-100, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Anthony Banda (3-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -252, Rockies +206; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Colorado Rockies trying to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Colorado has a 37-43 record in home games and a 61-100 record overall. The Rockies are 38-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 45-35 in road games and 97-64 overall. The Dodgers have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.92.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Dodgers are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle has 24 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs while hitting .260 for the Rockies. Hunter Goodman is 9-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 89 RBI while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 27-for-44 with six doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .325 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Brent Honeywell Jr.: 15-Day IL (fingernail), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (groin), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

