Dodgers meet the Rockies after Ohtani’s 3-home run game

Colorado Rockies (59-94, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-62, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.54 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies after Shohei Ohtani hit three home runs on Thursday in a 20-4 win over the Marlins.

Los Angeles has a 48-27 record in home games and a 91-62 record overall. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 217 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Colorado has a 23-55 record in road games and a 59-94 record overall. The Rockies have hit 169 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 51 home runs while slugging .629. Tommy Edman is 13-for-42 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Rodgers has a .269 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 10-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .274 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Barnes: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (hand), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.