Diamondbacks visit the Giants on 6-game road win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (77-61, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (68-70, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (9-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (7-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -114, Giants -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the San Francisco Giants looking to extend a six-game road winning streak.

San Francisco has a 39-30 record at home and a 68-70 record overall. The Giants have a 49-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has gone 38-30 in road games and 77-61 overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 173 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with 21 home runs while slugging .442. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 70 RBI while hitting .274 for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 15-for-39 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .196 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (undisclosed), Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (abductor), Christian Walker: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

