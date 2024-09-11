Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly leaves start against Rangers in the fifth inning with hamstring cramp

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks took steps last season to prevent pitcher Merrill Kelly from cramping up, a plan…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks took steps last season to prevent pitcher Merrill Kelly from cramping up, a plan that allowed the right-hander to play a key role during their World Series run.

A right hamstring cramp derailed Kelly’s start in the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, but neither the Diamondbacks nor the right-hander are overly concerned.

“We’ve been sticking to that (routine) pretty much this year and I think that’s one of the reasons why it’s so frustrating,” Kelly said. “That’s been kind of the theme: I won’t feel anything and it will tag me out of nowhere.”

Kelly had a solid start going against the Rangers, giving up two runs through the first four innings. After a leadoff walk, Kelly winced following a pitch to Marcus Simien with no outs in the fifth inning.

The right-hander leaned forward in an attempt to stretch out the hamstring as Arizona’s trainer and manager Torey Lovullo visited him on the mound. Lovullo made a quick decision to remove Kelly from the game, particularly with the Diamondbacks well on their way to a 14-4 win.

“I hate the fact that we have to take them off field and I made the decision on the field,” Lovullo said. “But I think that’s been his track record; he speaks up. We’ve put everything in place to help him.”

Kelly dealt with cramps in multiple games last season, particularly at Chase Field, which has a retractable roof but still gets hot on the field even when it’s closed.

Kelly worked with the Diamondbacks’ medical staff and nutritionist to try preventing further cramping issues and it worked out well. The right-hander played a key role in Arizona’s late-season run into the playoffs and all the way to the World Series.

With Arizona in a tight NL playoff race, Kelly’s latest cramping issue could be a huge concern, but the Diamondbacks know they have a plan in place that’s worked before. Kelly is not expected to miss his next start.

“Just like any other time I’ve cramped, no reservations about making my next start,” Kelly said. “I just do the best I can do to continue to hydrate. Obviously, we’re going to talk to the training staff and our doctors, and start turning over some more leaves and see what we got.”

Kelly returned from the 60-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation on Aug. 11 and had gone 4-0 heading into his start against Texas.

