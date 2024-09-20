Diamondbacks face the Brewers leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (85-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-65, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (85-68, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (88-65, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -127, Brewers +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 88-65 overall and 44-31 at home. Brewers hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has gone 43-35 in road games and 85-68 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .441 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .280 batting average, and has 37 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 73 walks and 90 RBI. Jackson Chourio is 10-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .289 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 32 home runs. Eugenio Suarez is 15-for-39 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by three runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .305 batting average, 5.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (neck), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (calf), Bryce Jarvis: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

