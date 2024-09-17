Delanie Sheehan and Esther Gonzalez help Gotham snap the Reign’s 7-game unbeaten run

SEATTLE (AP) — Delanie Sheehan and Esther Gonzalez snapped Seattle’s seven-game unbeaten streak as Gotham FC beat the Reign 2-0…

SEATTLE (AP) — Delanie Sheehan and Esther Gonzalez snapped Seattle’s seven-game unbeaten streak as Gotham FC beat the Reign 2-0 on Monday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Sheehan got the rebound off a pass she tried to make into the box, scoring on the second opportunity in the 41st minute at Seattle’s Lumen Field.

Esther gave Gotham (12-4-4) a cushion in the 85th minute, sneaking a shot to the upper corner that slipped through goalkeeper Claudia Dickey’s hands.

Yazmeen Ryan picked up her fourth assist on the play, crossing a ball into the box for Esther.

Ji So-yun nearly pulled one back for the Reign (5-10-5) in the 92nd minute, but Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger tipped her free kick over the bar.

With the victory, Gotham moved in front of the Kansas City Current into third in the league standings. The Reign remains below the playoff line with six games remaining.

