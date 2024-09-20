Cubs place Jordan Wicks on IL and activate Hayden Wesnesksi

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain on Friday and recalled right-hander Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Iowa.

The 25-year-old Wicks was reinstated from the 60-day injured list with a right oblique strain on Sept. 1 and made four starts since his return, going 1-2 with a 7.50 ERA. The move Friday was retroactive to Sept. 18.

Wingenter, 30, has made three appearances with the Cubs this season with a 4.50 ERA since being claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 2.

The Cubs also activated right-hander Hayden Wesneski from the 15-day IL (right forearm strain) and designated RHP Shawn Armstrong for assignment. Wesneski has been out since July 20.

Wesneski is 3-6 with a 3.94 ERA in 25 games this season, including seven starts.

The Cubs entered Friday’s game against Washington seven games behind the New York Mets for the final NL wild card with nine games left.

