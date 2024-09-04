Cubs No-Hitters

Sept. 4, 2024, Shota Imanaga (7), Nate Pearson (1), Porter Hodge (1), vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-0 June 24, 2021, Zach…

Sept. 4, 2024, Shota Imanaga (7), Nate Pearson (1), Porter Hodge (1), vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-0

June 24, 2021, Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera (7), Andrew Chafin (1), Craig Kimbrel (1), at L.A. Dodgers, 4-0

Sept. 13, 2020, Alec Mills, at Milwaukee Brewers, 12-0

April 21, 2016, Jake Arrieta, at Cincinnati, 16-0

Aug. 30, 2015, Jake Arrieta, at L.A. Dodgers, 2-0

Sept. 14, 2008, Carlos Zambrano vs. Houston at x-Milwaukee, 5-0

Sept. 2, 1972, Milt Pappas vs. San Diego, 8-0

April 16, 1972, Burt Hooton vs. Philadelphia, 4-0

June 3, 1971, Ken Holtzman at Cincinnati, 1-0

Aug. 19, 1969, Ken Holtzman vs. Atlanta, 3-0

May 15, 1960, Don Cardwell vs. St. Louis, 4-0

May 12, 1955, Sam Jones vs. Pittsburgh, 4-0

Aug. 31, 1915, Jimmy Lavender at New York Giants, 2-0

Aug. 21, 1898, Walter Thornton vs. Brooklyn, 2-0

July 27, 1885, John Clarkson at Providence, 4-0

June 27, 1884, Larry Corcoran vs. Providence, 6-0

Sept. 20, 1882, Larry Corcoran vs. Worcester, 5-0

Aug. 19, 1880, Larry Corcoran vs. Boston Braves, 6-0

x-Played at Miller Park in Milwaukee because of Hurricane Ike.

