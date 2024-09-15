Cubs look to stop skid in matchup with the Rockies

Chicago Cubs (75-73, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-92, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday, 3:10…

Chicago Cubs (75-73, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.51 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -146, Rockies +123; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to break their three-game slide with a win over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 34-37 at home and 57-92 overall. The Rockies have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Chicago has a 37-40 record on the road and a 75-73 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Toglia leads Colorado with 24 home runs while slugging .473. Hunter Goodman is 7-for-28 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 23 home runs while slugging .450. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-36 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .216 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dakota Hudson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (tricep), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (shoulder), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (ankle), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (groin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (finger), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

