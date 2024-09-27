Cincinnati hosts Los Angeles FC in non-conference play

Los Angeles FC (14-8-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (17-8-5, second in the Eastern Conference) Cincinnati; Saturday,…

Los Angeles FC (14-8-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (17-8-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Cincinnati -115, LAFC +266, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Los Angeles FC in a non-conference matchup.

Cincinnati is 7-5-3 in home games. Cincinnati is eighth in the league with 52 goals led by Luciano Acosta with 12.

LAFC is 5-6-3 in road games. LAFC ranks second in the league with 181 shots on goal, averaging 6.2 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acosta has scored 12 goals and added 15 assists for Cincinnati. Luca Orellano has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 17 goals and added nine assists for LAFC. Kei Kamara has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

LAFC: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Isaiah Foster (injured), Pavel Bucha (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Matt Miazga (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Cristian Olivera (injured), Jesus Murillo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.